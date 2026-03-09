Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 70+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Cervical Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Report



On March 04, 2026- Bayer conducted a phase 2 study treatment, BAY2927088, is expected to block the abnormal HER2 protein which may stop the spread of cancer. The trial will include about 111 participants who are at least 18 years old. All the participants will take 20 mg of BAY2927088 as tablets by mouth. The participants will take treatments in 3-week periods called cycles. These 3-week cycles will be repeated throughout the trial. The participants can take BAY2927088 until their cancer gets worse, until they have medical problems, or until they leave the trial.

In February 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pembrolizumab plus concurrent chemoradiotherapy compared to placebo plus concurrent chemoradiotherapy in participants with locally advanced cervical cancer.

In February 2026- AstraZeneca initiated a phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, global study to explore the efficacy and safety of volrustomig in women with high-risk LACC (FIGO 2018 stage IIIA to IVA cervical cancer) who have not progressed following platinum-based CCRT.

In February 2026- Qurient Co. Ltd conducted a phase 1B/2 study to determine safety and preliminary efficacy of Q702 in combination with pembrolizumab in study subjects with advanced esophageal, gastric/GEJ, hepatocellular, and cervical cancers.

Advanced Cervical Cancer Overview

Advanced cervical cancer means the cancer has spread from the cervix to another area of the body such as the lungs. Sometimes cancer is advanced when it is first diagnosed. Unfortunately advanced cancer can't usually be cured. But treatment might control it, help symptoms, and improve your quality of life for a while. The most common places for cervical cancer to spread is to the lymph nodes, liver, lungs and bones. Treatment for advanced cervical cancer depends on the size of the cancer and where it is in the body. Chemotherapy can be used to treat advanced cervical cancer. Some women may have an operation called pelvic exenteration for cervical cancer that has come back within the pelvis.

Advanced Cervical Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumour's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses. Imfinzi is the only approved immunotherapy in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy, and is the global standard of care in this setting based on the PACIFIC Phase III trial. Imfinzi is also approved in the US, EU, Japan, China and many other countries around the world for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer based on the CASPIAN Phase III trial. As part of a broad development programme, Imfinzi is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with small cell lung cancer, NSCLC, bladder cancer, several gastrointestinal cancers, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and other solid tumours. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer.

Dostarlimab: GlaxoSmithKline

Dostarlimab is a humanised PD-1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the PD-1 receptor and blocks its interaction with the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer.

Andes 1537: Andes Biotechnologies

Andes-1537, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide designed by Andes Biotechnology, is the Company's most advanced investigational drug candidate and the first to enter a human clinical study. It targets a novel non-coding mitochondrial RNA (ncmtRNA) and has demonstrated antineoplastic activity in preclinical studies. Upon administration, Andes-1537 binds to a specific ncmtRNA, inducing cell cycle arrest and apoptosis of cancer cells. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Cervical Cancer.

Advanced Cervical Cancer Companies

Advanced Cervical Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Advanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as-



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Cervical Cancer: OverviewAdvanced Cervical Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsAdvanced Cervical Cancer Therapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Cervical Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentAdvanced Cervical Cancer Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Durvalumab: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Dostarlimab: GlaxoSmithKlineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Andes 1537: Andes BiotechnologiesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAdvanced Cervical Cancer Key CompaniesAdvanced Cervical Cancer Key ProductsAdvanced Cervical Cancer- Unmet NeedsAdvanced Cervical Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Cervical Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Cervical Cancer Analyst ViewsAdvanced Cervical Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

