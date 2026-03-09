South Canyon Construction Inc Launches 2026“Outdoor Retreat” Initiative For Drought-Resilient Sacramento Landscapes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sacramento-based South Canyon Construction Inc has introduced a new standard for drought-resilient hardscaping following the completion of a major project in Davis, CA. The initiative focuses on permeable pavers and custom masonry for the Northern California climate.

South Canyon Construction Inc, an Orangevale-based landscape contractor, has officially launched its 2026 "Outdoor Retreat" initiative. This program focuses on the integration of drought-resilient hardscaping and custom masonry to address the rising water conservation requirements across the Greater Sacramento region, including Folsom, Roseville, and Rocklin.

The initiative follows the completion of a large-scale project in Davis, California, involving the transformation of a church and monastery property. This project utilized over 10,000 square feet of patio pavers, custom retaining walls, and drought-tolerant tree planting, demonstrating the company's transition from pool renovation to full-scale outdoor design and build services.

Engineering for the Sacramento Climate

The "Outdoor Retreat" initiative prioritizes structural longevity in Northern California's specific environmental conditions. Sacramento County is known for expansive clay soil, which can shift and crack traditional concrete slabs during the wet-dry seasonal cycles. The South Canyon protocol uses interlocking patio pavers and permeable pavement systems to allow for minor soil movement without surface failure.

Custom masonry and shade structures are central to the 2026 standards. By utilizing thermal-mass materials like natural stone and high-density concrete pavers, the designs reduce the "heat island" effect in backyard spaces. These materials, paired with strategic site grading and French drain installation, prevent the hydrostatic pressure issues that often cause retaining wall failure in sloped neighborhoods like Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

Xeriscaping and Water Conservation

With California's focus on water management, the initiative standardizes xeriscaping techniques that reduce irrigation dependency by up to 70%. This is achieved through a combination of sub-surface drip irrigation and the use of permeable interlocking concrete pavements (PICP). These systems allow rainwater to filter back into the local water table rather than running off into municipal storm drains.

The design process includes a technical site analysis of drainage and soil compaction. Proper grading is required to move water away from home foundations, a critical step for properties in the varied terrain of Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks.

22 Years of Landscape Specialization

South Canyon Construction Inc has operated in the Sacramento area since 2008, marking 22 years of trade experience in 2026. Founded by Dennis Zakernichnyy, the company evolved from a pool remodeling firm into a specialized landscape and paving contractor. The firm maintains a "one project at a time" operational model to ensure technical accuracy and dedicated crew management.

"The goal of the 2026 initiative is to build outdoor spaces that function as extensions of the home while respecting the local environment," says Zakernichnyy. The company's focus on custom masonry and patio design allows for the creation of backyard retreats that withstand the triple-digit heat of the Sacramento summer without requiring excessive maintenance.

By combining hardscaping expertise with a deep understanding of local soil mechanics, South Canyon Construction Inc aims to set a new standard for residential and commercial landscaping in the Sacramento Valley.

For more information on drought-resilient landscaping or to view the 2026 project gallery, visit South Canyon Construction Inc or call (916) 239-5100.