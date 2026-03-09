Seattle, WA - The annual real estate cycle appears to be repeating itself once again, according to Doron Weisbarth, founder of Weisbarth & Associates Real Estate. Despite navigating substantial headwinds including inflation, elevated interest rates, tech layoffs, political uncertainty, and international tensions, the underlying market pattern has remained remarkably consistent.

"What's remarkable isn't that this pattern exists, but that it keeps showing up through just about everything," says Doron Weisbarth, real estate broker in Seattle, WA. "There's been no shortage of reasons for buyers and sellers to hesitate lately. In theory, all of this should derail market behavior. But once again, it hasn't."

Current market data reveals meaningful signs of reactivation. New listings have surged 21.7%, while pending sales have increased 11.2%-both representing strong indicators of renewed engagement. Homes entering the market are selling within days, often with multiple offers pushing prices above asking. With average mortgage rates holding just over 6%, buyers are re-engaging while sellers are stepping back into the market.

Weisbarth, recognized among top Seattle, WA real estate brokers for his data-driven approach and engineering background, emphasizes focusing on forward-looking indicators. "Median prices and closed sales largely reflect December activity, making them less useful right now. But new listings and pending sales reflect what's happening in the beginning of the year-and both tell us something important: sellers are stepping back in, and buyers are too," he explains.

This early-cycle momentum represents what Doron Weisbarth, real estate listing agent Seattle, WA, describes as the release of pent-up supply and demand. While it remains early, the signs are tangible. Barring major disruptions, 2026 could shape up as a strong year for local real estate-not because conditions are perfect, but because the familiar cycle is reasserting itself.

For those considering buying or selling this year, Doron Weisbarth, real estate broker in Seattle, WA, recommends starting strategic conversations now. "Early-cycle moments like this are when good planning matters most. My team and I use real data, proven systems, and on-the-ground experience to help clients position themselves ahead of the market," he states.

