SOLENO LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno common stock between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for diazoxide choline extended-release tablets (“DCCR”) had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (2) as a result, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome (“PWS”) posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by Soleno or its executives; and (3) as a result, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.



