Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Star Valley Energy Is Now DUO® Drill Pipe


2026-03-09 05:15:47
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Star Valley Energy, an oilfield services drill pipe rental company with operations throughout the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the DUO® trademark and associated drill pipe assets from Complete Tubular Products of Edmonton, Alberta.

The acquisition of the trademark and drill pipe assets, developed under license from Star Valley's patented dual taper technology, will be immediately accretive to the company's earnings and will allow Star Valley to continue its focus on providing its best in class connection series while expanding their rental footprint throughout North America.

Interim CEO Eric White stated“This acquisition allows the company to be the exclusive home of all new DUO® rental products and I am pleased to announce that our operating company names have been changed going forward to“DUO® Drill Pipe” to reflect our sole focus in promoting this unique technology to the industry.

For further information on DUO® Drill Pipe and the significant cost savings it offers oil and gas operators please see our new website at

Clint Frost
VP Sales & Marketing
...

