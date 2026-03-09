EXL Australia And New Zealand Announces“AI In Action” Virtual Event For 24 March 2026 Accelerating Enterprise AI From Pilot To Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a global data and AI company, has announced the speaker lineup for the Australia and New Zealand edition of AI in Action 2026, its flagship virtual event series designed to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and scale AI for measurable business value. The Australia and New Zealand event will take place on, as part of EXL's global program spanning the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

The event will feature senior leaders from global technology, financial services and AI innovation, including:



Rohit Kapoor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL

Jon McNeill, former President, Tesla; former COO, Lyft; CEO and Co-Founder, DVx Ventures

Campbell Morrison, Chief Operating Officer, Latitude Financial Services

Olivier Debaillon, Head of AI (ANZ), Amazon Web Services

John Kim, Chief Data Officer, Zurich Financial Services

David Walker, fractional executive and former Chief Technology Officer, Westpac

Kirit Kundu, EM, Enterprise Architecture and Governance, IAG

Vishal Chhibbar, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer and Head of International Growth Markets, EXL Vilas Madan, APAC Growth Leader, EXL



While most organisations are“doing AI,” many remain stuck in pilot mode. Recent industry data shows that although 62% of businesses are experimenting with AI agents, fewer than one-third have successfully scaled AI across the enterprise.

AI in Action 2026 – Australia and New Zealand will tackle the core barriers holding organisations back:



Workflows and processes not designed for the AI era

Data environments that hinder AI performance Insights that fail to translate into action



The global event is tailored for ANZ business leaders and professionals across industries seeking a practical roadmap to move beyond experimentation at the edges and towards embedding AI into core operations.

The Australia and New Zealand keynote,“Accelerating Innovation and Opportunity with AI,” will feature Rohit Kapoor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL, alongside Jon McNeill, former President of Tesla, Inc., former COO of Lyft and current CEO of DVx Ventures. Together, they will explore how organisations can turn AI ambition into operational execution and sustained competitive advantage.

Session highlights include:

Drive Business Value with AI in the Workflow

Featuring Campbell Morrison, Chief Operating Officer, Latitude Financial Services, Olivier Debaillon, Head of AI (ANZ), Amazon Web Services, and Vilas Madan, APAC Growth Leader, EXL, this session will unpack how to design AI-enabled workflows that drive tangible outcomes.

Get Your Data House in Order

Moderated by former CIO associate editor Jennifer O'Brien, the discussion will feature John Kim, Chief Data Officer at Zurich Financial Services, and fractional executive and former Westpac CTO David Walker, who will explore how organisations are leveraging AI to modernise data management and build AI-ready foundations.

Making Agentic Ai Real for Enterprises

EXL leaders will share how AI-enabled analytics is transforming enterprise decision-making and streamlining business intelligence across industries.

“AI's true value is realised when it becomes embedded in how work gets done every day,” said Rohit Kapoor.“AI in Action is about helping enterprises redesign workflows, govern AI responsibly and translate innovation into lasting business value.”

The virtual event will feature live demonstrations, practical case studies and executive insights from organisations that have successfully scaled AI across complex environments.

Registration is now open. To learn more or secure a place at AI in Action 2026 – Australia and New Zealand, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York with Australian offices in Sydney and Melbourne and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rebecca Hyde

Director of Media and Strategy

...

0407 705 528