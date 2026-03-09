Greenlight Re Announces Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Year-End December 31, 2025
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Investments
|Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value
|$
|504,555
|$
|387,144
|Other investments
|62,911
|73,160
|Fixed maturity investments, at fair value
|65,609
|-
|Total investments
|633,075
|460,304
|Cash and cash equivalents
|111,756
|64,685
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|531,976
|584,402
|Reinsurance balances receivable
|664,381
|704,483
|Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses
|81,392
|85,790
|Deferred acquisition costs
|99,954
|82,249
|Unearned premiums ceded
|39,223
|29,545
|Other assets
|8,026
|4,765
|Total assets
|$
|2,169,783
|$
|2,016,223
|Liabilities and equity
|Liabilities
|Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
|$
|967,960
|$
|860,969
|Unearned premium reserves
|361,704
|324,551
|Reinsurance balances payable
|95,853
|105,892
|Funds withheld
|16,105
|21,878
|Other liabilities
|15,460
|6,305
|Debt
|4,724
|60,749
|Total liabilities
|1,461,806
|1,380,344
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17)
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred share capital (par value $0.10; none issued)
|-
|-
|Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 33,897,709) (2024: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324)
|$
|3,390
|$
|3,483
|Additional paid-in capital
|478,910
|481,551
|Retained earnings
|225,677
|150,845
|Total shareholders' equity
|707,977
|635,879
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,169,783
|$
|2,016,223
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)
| Three months ended
December 31
|Year ended December 31
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Underwriting results:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|161,311
|$
|143,756
|$
|773,261
|$
|698,335
|Net premiums written
|$
|144,803
|$
|131,297
|$
|691,409
|$
|621,265
|Net premiums earned
|$
|165,621
|$
|148,136
|$
|661,144
|$
|619,954
|Net loss and LAE incurred:
|Current year
|(95,726
|)
|(100,998
|)
|(399,200
|)
|(406,465
|)
|Prior year
|(4,310
|)
|(21,747
|)
|(12,392
|)
|(20,804
|)
|Net loss and LAE incurred
|(100,036
|)
|(122,745
|)
|(411,592
|)
|(427,269
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(44,177
|)
|(38,549
|)
|(184,853
|)
|(176,775
|)
|Underwriting expenses
|(8,316
|)
|(4,634
|)
|(28,627
|)
|(22,857
|)
|Deposit interest expense
|(54
|)
|(208
|)
|(421
|)
|(1,228
|)
|Net underwriting income (loss)
|13,038
|(18,000
|)
|35,651
|(8,175
|)
|Investment results:
|Income from investment in Solasglas
|36,194
|(8,817
|)
|35,711
|33,605
|Net investment income
|8,650
|11,374
|24,457
|45,954
|Total investment income
|44,844
|2,557
|60,168
|79,559
|Corporate and other expenses
|(6,781
|)
|(3,043
|)
|(21,607
|)
|(16,377
|)
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(167
|)
|(8,851
|)
|8,465
|(5,606
|)
|Interest expense
|(328
|)
|(1,009
|)
|(4,366
|)
|(5,836
|)
|Income tax expense
|(1,325
|)
|928
|(3,479
|)
|(749
|)
|Net income
|$
|49,281
|$
|(27,418
|)
|$
|74,832
|$
|42,816
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|1.47
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.26
|Diluted
|$
|1.44
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.24
|Underwriting ratios:
|Current year loss ratio
|57.8
|%
|68.1
|%
|60.4
|%
|65.6
|%
|Prior year reserve development ratio
|2.6
|%
|14.7
|%
|1.9
|%
|3.4
|%
|Loss ratio
|60.4
|%
|82.8
|%
|62.3
|%
|69.0
|%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|26.7
|%
|26.0
|%
|28.0
|%
|28.5
|%
|Composite ratio
|87.1
|%
|108.8
|%
|90.2
|%
|97.5
|%
|Underwriting expense ratio
|5.1
|%
|3.3
|%
|4.4
|%
|3.9
|%
|Combined ratio
|92.1
|%
|112.1
|%
|94.6
|%
|101.4
|%
The following tables present the Company's results by segment and on a consolidated basis:
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended December 31, 2025
|Open Market
|Innovations
|Corporate
| Total
Consolidated
|Gross premiums written
|$
|124,193
|$
|37,143
|$
|(25
|)
|$
|161,311
|Net premiums written
|$
|123,598
|$
|21,228
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|144,803
|Net premiums earned
|$
|141,410
|$
|24,235
|$
|(24
|)
|$
|165,621
|Net loss and LAE incurred
|(85,568
|)
|(14,470
|)
|2
|(100,036
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(36,615
|)
|(7,879
|)
|317
|(44,177
|)
|Other underwriting expenses
|(6,010
|)
|(2,306
|)
|-
|(8,316
|)
|Deposit interest expense, net
|(54
|)
|-
|-
|(54
|)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|13,163
|(420
|)
|295
|13,038
|Net investment income (loss)
|15,013
|327
|(6,690
|)
|8,650
|Corporate and other expenses
|-
|(805
|)
|(5,976
|)
|(6,781
|)
|Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas
|36,194
|36,194
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(167
|)
|(167
|)
|Interest expense
|(328
|)
|(328
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|28,176
|$
|(898
|)
|$
|23,328
|$
|50,606
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|60.5
|%
|59.7
|%
|NM*
|60.4
|%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|25.9
|%
|32.5
|%
|NM*
|26.7
|%
|Composite ratio
|86.4
|%
|92.2
|%
|NM*
|87.1
|%
|Underwriting expenses ratio
|4.3
|%
|9.5
|%
|NM*
|5.1
|%
|Combined ratio
|90.7
|%
|101.7
|%
|NM*
|92.1
|%
*Not Meaningful
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended December 31, 2024
|Open Market
|Innovations
|Corporate
| Total
Consolidated
|Gross premiums written
|$
|123,095
|$
|20,663
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|143,756
|Net premiums written
|$
|113,907
|$
|17,390
|$
|-
|$
|131,297
|Net premiums earned
|$
|127,870
|$
|19,014
|$
|1,252
|$
|148,136
|Net loss and LAE incurred
|(105,306
|)
|(12,955
|)
|(4,484
|)
|(122,745
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(32,539
|)
|(5,729
|)
|(281
|)
|(38,549
|)
|Other underwriting expenses
|(4,010
|)
|(624
|)
|-
|(4,634
|)
|Deposit interest expense, net
|(208
|)
|-
|-
|(208
|)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|(14,193
|)
|(294
|)
|(3,513
|)
|(18,000
|)
|Net investment income
|10,871
|266
|237
|11,374
|Corporate and other expenses
|-
|(437
|)
|(2,606
|)
|(3,043
|)
|Income from investment in Solasglas
|(8,817
|)
|(8,817
|)
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(8,851
|)
|(8,851
|)
|Other income
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|(1,009
|)
|(1,009
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(3,322
|)
|$
|(465
|)
|$
|(24,559
|)
|$
|(28,346
|)
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|82.4
|%
|68.1
|%
|NM*
|82.8
|%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|25.4
|%
|30.1
|%
|NM*
|26.0
|%
|Composite ratio
|107.8
|%
|98.2
|%
|NM*
|108.8
|%
|Underwriting expenses ratio
|3.3
|%
|3.3
|%
|NM*
|3.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|111.1
|%
|101.5
|%
|NM*
|112.1
|%
*Not Meaningful
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Year ended December 31, 2025
|Open Market
|Innovations
|Corporate
| Total
Consolidated
|Gross premiums written
|$
|652,229
|$
|121,598
|$
|(566
|)
|$
|773,261
|Net premiums written
|$
|601,690
|$
|90,233
|$
|(514
|)
|$
|691,409
|Net premiums earned
|$
|576,032
|$
|85,626
|$
|(514
|)
|$
|661,144
|Net loss and LAE incurred
|(358,396
|)
|(51,472
|)
|(1,724
|)
|(411,592
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(158,465
|)
|(26,818
|)
|430
|(184,853
|)
|Other underwriting expenses
|(21,114
|)
|(7,513
|)
|-
|(28,627
|)
|Deposit interest expense, net
|(421
|)
|-
|-
|(421
|)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|37,636
|(177
|)
|(1,808
|)
|35,651
|Net investment income (loss)
|32,036
|(10,064
|)
|2,485
|24,457
|Corporate and other expenses
|-
|(2,703
|)
|(18,904
|)
|(21,607
|)
|Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas
|35,711
|35,711
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|8,465
|8,465
|Interest expense
|(4,366
|)
|(4,366
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|69,672
|$
|(12,944
|)
|$
|21,583
|$
|78,311
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|62.2
|%
|60.1
|%
|NM*
|62.3
|%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|27.5
|%
|31.3
|%
|NM*
|28.0
|%
|Composite ratio
|89.7
|%
|91.4
|%
|NM*
|90.2
|%
|Underwriting expenses ratio
|3.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|NM*
|4.4
|%
|Combined ratio
|93.4
|%
|100.2
|%
|NM*
|94.6
|%
*Not Meaningful
| GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Year ended December 31 , 2024
|Open Market
|Innovations
|Corporate
| Total
Consolidated
|Gross premiums written
|$
|603,798
|$
|94,725
|$
|(188
|)
|$
|698,335
|Net premiums written
|$
|541,446
|$
|80,016
|$
|(197
|)
|$
|621,265
|Net premiums earned
|$
|511,922
|$
|86,352
|$
|21,680
|$
|619,954
|Net loss and LAE incurred
|(341,586
|)
|(51,939
|)
|(33,744
|)
|(427,269
|)
|Acquisition costs
|(144,852
|)
|(27,151
|)
|(4,772
|)
|(176,775
|)
|Other underwriting expenses
|(19,175
|)
|(3,682
|)
|-
|(22,857
|)
|Deposit interest expense, net
|(1,228
|)
|-
|-
|(1,228
|)
|Underwriting income (loss)
|5,081
|3,580
|(16,836
|)
|(8,175
|)
|Net investment income
|42,629
|702
|2,623
|45,954
|Corporate and other expenses
|-
|(2,445
|)
|(13,932
|)
|(16,377
|)
|Income from investment in Solasglas
|33,605
|33,605
|Foreign exchange gains (losses)
|(5,606
|)
|(5,606
|)
|Other income
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|(5,836
|)
|(5,836
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|47,710
|$
|1,837
|$
|(5,982
|)
|$
|43,565
|Underwriting ratios:
|Loss ratio
|66.7
|%
|60.1
|%
|155.6
|%
|69.0
|%
|Acquisition cost ratio
|28.3
|%
|31.4
|%
|22.0
|%
|28.5
|%
|Composite ratio
|95.0
|%
|91.5
|%
|177.6
|%
|97.5
|%
|Underwriting expenses ratio
|4.0
|%
|4.3
|%
|-
|%
|3.9
|%
|Combined ratio
|99.0
|%
|95.8
|%
|177.6
|%
|101.4
|%
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company's business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.
We use the following non-GAAP financial measure in this news release.
Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share
Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.
We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.
We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements.
Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options and all outstanding restricted stock units, or“RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|($ in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
|Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
|Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
|$
|707,977
|$
|658,889
|$
|663,318
|$
|666,804
|$
|635,879
|Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
|Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share
|33,897,709
|34,099,226
|34,198,153
|34,557,449
|34,831,324
|Add: In-the-money stock options(1)and all outstanding RSUs
|755,997
|757,505
|775,124
|773,938
|590,001
|Denominator for fully diluted book value per share
|34,653,706
|34,856,731
|34,973,277
|35,331,387
|35,421,325
|Basic book value per share
|$
|20.89
|$
|19.32
|$
|19.40
|$
|19.30
|$
|18.26
|Fully diluted book value per share
|$
|20.43
|$
|18.90
|$
|18.97
|$
|18.87
|$
|17.95
(1)Assuming net exercise by the grantee.
