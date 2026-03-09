Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Ardent Health, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline ARDT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Ardent Health, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: ARDT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ardent Health, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: Ardent Health did not primarily rely on“detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did“management determine [when an] account is uncollectible.” Instead, the Company's accounts receivable framework“utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.” This allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts. Because of this, the Company's reported financial position was materially false and misleading. What's more, Ardent Health did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts“sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations In truth, Ardent Health's professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover“significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years,” which had been an“increasing dynamic year-over-year” in the Company's New Mexico market.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ardent Health, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until March 9, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

