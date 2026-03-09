Shareholders Of Boston Scientific Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before May 4, 2026 To Discuss Your Rights BSX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Boston Scientific investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BSX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment; notably, that management was aware that the segment's growth rate was unsustainable and that it was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating. Due to defendants' statements of confidence and lofty expectations, investors and analysts were left surprised by Boston Scientific's net income miss and underwhelming guidance for the first half of fiscal 2026. On February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific published a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, including a pertinent disappointment in U.S. EP sales, and issued guidance for fiscal 2026 that fell well below expectations. The Company attributed its results and dismal guidance on a combination of slower than expected market growth alongside increased competition, despite management's previous claims of a“growing” EP business and assertions they“have a very good understanding of what competition we will face and in what time frame.” Following this news, the price of Boston Scientific's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $91.62 per share on February 3, 2026, Boston Scientific's stock price fell to $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026, a decline of about 17.6% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Boston Scientific during the relevant time frame, you have until May 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

