Contact Levi & Korsinsky By May 4, 2026 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.(AQST)

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aquestive" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQST) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aquestive investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 16, 2025 and January 8, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

AQST investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with positive statements while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Aquestive's New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (Dibutepinephrine) sublingual film; pertinently, Aquestive concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the human factors involved in the use and deployment of its sublingual film, such as packaging, use, administration, and labeling. On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency's review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date. Following this news, the price of Aquestive's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.21 per share on January 8, 2026, Aquestive's stock price fell to $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026, a decline of over 37% in a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Aquestive during the relevant time frame, you have until May 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

