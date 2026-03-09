Contact Levi & Korsinsky By April 21, 2026 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated(CORT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CORT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: In light of the circumstances in which they were made, not false and misleading. In truth, the FDA had told Corcept that it had concerns about the adequacy of the program assessing relacorilant's effectiveness in treating hypertension in patients with hypercortisolism, including the design of the GRACE study. The FDA had further told Corcept to expect significant issues with the review if Corcept was to submit the NDA. As a result, Defendants' positive statements concerning their interactions with the FDA and their expectations that the relacorilant NDA would be approved, were materially false or misleading.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated during the relevant time frame, you have until April 21, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

