Oracle Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Oracle Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 6, 2026 ORCL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Oracle" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORCL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Oracle investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 12, 2025 and December 16, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ORCL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email or by telephone.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in capital expenditures without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; (2) the Company's substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle's debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Oracle during the relevant time frame, you have until April 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

