Kid-Free Cruise Line Virgin Voyages Surpasses 1,500 AI Agents, Cementing Its Position As One Of Travel's Most AI-Fluent Brands

Plantation, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Voyages - the human experiences leader - is rewriting the playbook on AI in travel. In less than four months, the award-winning, kid-free cruise line has grown its fleet of active AI agents by nearly 2,900%, from 50 at the launch of its Google Cloud partnership in October 2025 to more than 1,500 today. That extraordinary pace of adoption cements Virgin Voyages' position as one of the most AI-fluent brands in the travel industry and signals a fundamental shift in how the company operates, grows and delivers unforgettable experiences for Sailors and Crew.

Built on Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's platform to build, manage, and govern agents, Virgin Voyages' growing fleet of AI agents spans departments across the business - from marketing, revenue and sales to Crew training, commercial operations and Sailor Services. Each agent flow is purpose-built to remove friction, amplify human connection and free Crew to focus on what they do best: creating the best week of a Sailor's life.

MEET THE AGENTS BEHIND THE TRANSFORMATION

Virgin Voyages' AI agents aren't generic tools - they're specialized Crew members, each built to solve a specific challenge. Some examples include:



Email Ellie - The brand's flagship AI communications marketing assistant, developed by a non-technical Crew member and trained on Virgin Voyages' signature cheeky, clever brand voice. Email Ellie contributed to record-breaking sales performance in the month of its introduction.

Know Your Sailors - A data-driven intelligence agent that equips the team with deep insights into the Virgin Voyages Sailor profile, enabling more personalized communications and smarter decision-making across the business.

WaveMaker - Built for the groups team, WaveMaker streamlines the complex process of managing group bookings, helping the team move faster and serve clients more effectively.

VoyageFair Choices Agent - Developed last summer to support the transition to Virgin Voyages' new VoyageFair Choices program, this agent helped Sailor Services quickly understand the nuances of updated policies and options - ensuring confident, accurate conversations with Sailors at every touchpoint. Ask Nirmal Anything - An agent clone of their AI-fluent CEO, built to help teams show up sharper, move faster and make better decisions.

Other agents help with tasks such as sentiment analysis, cultural trends, summarizing complex reports, project management, negotiation, performance reviews, brand guidelines and logistics. The brand has moved from pilots to performance and orchestration.

"Virgin Voyages is all about being the reason someone smiles today," said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. "Our commitment to becoming AI-fluent is so we can grow, win the hearts and minds of our Sailors, and use tools and technology to create joy - removing the burden of mind-numbing, repetitive work. Google Cloud is the only partner that could have helped us achieve this. Their mission is as bold as ours, and that's exactly why this collaboration is creating a sea change in how we do what we do."

THE NUMBERS BEHIND THE MOMENTUM

Virgin Voyages and Google Cloud first announced their collaboration in October 2025, with the cruise line debuting its initial fleet of 50+ specialized AI agents. The growth since has been extraordinary:



1,500+ active AI agents now running across shoreside and shipboard operations

Content production time reduced by 60% on average, with new promotional campaign output velocity doubling - at no incremental cost

Record sales and revenue growth in January and February 2026, with measurable increases in Sailor Satisfaction scores - and the time from insight to action cut by 75%

100% Gemini Enterprise adoption on track across the entire organization by end of Q2 2026 Next phase of AI evolution already underway in partnership with Google Cloud

UNLEASHING HUMAN POTENTIAL: THE PHILOSOPHY BEHIND THE FLEET

At the heart of Virgin Voyages' AI strategy is a deliberate and contrarian position: AI exists to free Crew from the mundane, not to replace the irreplaceable. To reinforce this, the company has introduced weekly AI Discovery Time - a built-in, company-wide window for every Crew member, shoreside and shipboard, to experiment with AI tools and build confidence with emerging technology.

"We're automating the tasks that pull our Crew away from the moments that matter," said Saverimuttu. "Every minute we give back to them is a minute they can spend making someone's voyage unforgettable."

Virgin Voyages has one of the highest repeat rates in the premium cruise sector, and CMO Nathan Rosenberg is clear about why: "The brand lives in our Sailors' and Crew's memory, not in a message or an ad. We don't want to be a cruise line that's simply efficient. We want to be an experience that's irresistible, unforgettable and unmissable. AI helps us scale the feeling, not just the function, and it helps us move at the speed of culture. When you stop treating AI as incremental and think about it as foundational and architectural, everything changes. Our machines are team members, too, freeing our people to focus on what matters most: innovation and true human connection.”

With more to come in the months ahead, Virgin Voyages and Google Cloud are just getting started. Keep an eye out for what's NEXT.

- END -

About Virgin Voyages

Promising to Create an Epic Sea Change for All, Virgin Voyages is the award-winning, exclusively adult cruise line founded by Sir Richard Branson. Delivering unforgettable, relaxing vacations at sea, Virgin Voyages launched at the end of 2021. Inspired by superyacht design, its fleet of Lady Ships exemplify an elevated, boutique hotel at sea with contemporary spaces that strike the perfect balance of nautical chic and glamour. Currently departing from the sun-soaked cities of Miami, Barcelona, Athens and San Juan, the fleet offers more than 60 unique itineraries, sailing to 150+ incredible ports of call. On-board, 20+ eateries feature culinary experiences from Michelin-star chefs, stylish workout spaces and group fitness classes are offered daily, and a festival-like line-up of intimate and larger-than-life shows are on the agenda. Paired with modern, tech-savvy cabins, designer suites fit for a rockstar and a mermaid-inspired spa and thermal suite, the brand is taking the industry by storm. For three consecutive years – 2023, 2024 and 2025 – Virgin Voyages won best cruise line in Travel + Leisure's highly coveted World's Best Awards for mega-ship ocean cruise line, along with the 2023 and 2024 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for best large ocean cruise line.

