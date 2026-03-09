Kuwait Postpones School Tests, Reviews Situation Amid Regional Crisis

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Kuwait on Monday postponed short exams for students until further notice. The Ministry of Education took the decision due to the current regional crisis and provided flexibility for schools, students, and teachers.

The Ministry stated that the situation will be reassessed in the coming period, and that decisions will be made in favour of the students and to maintain the stability of the educational process. In early March 2026, Kuwait transitioned all public and private schools, including universities, to remote learning via Microsoft Teams.

During the meeting, Minister Al Tabtabaie listened to a detailed explanation of the distance learning mechanism, the level of interaction in virtual classes, and the attendance rates of students and teachers on the educational platform, in addition to the challenges that some schools may face and the mechanisms for addressing them to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of the educational process.

The meeting emphasised the importance of students and teachers attending and participating in classes via the Teams platform and stressed the necessity of Continued monitoring by school administrations to ensure the desired educational benefits are achieved during the distance learning period.

During the meeting, the Minister of Education commended the significant efforts of staff across all sectors of the Ministry and praised the roles of teaching and administrative staff, as well as school administrations, in monitoring students and ensuring the continuity of their studies despite the challenges.

He emphasised that these efforts reflect a sense of responsibility and a commitment to our students' well-being. Minister Al Tabtabai also acknowledged the important role of parents in supporting their children during the implementation of the distance learning system, calling for continued cooperation between families and schools to enhance student discipline, academic progress, and optimal educational outcomes.



