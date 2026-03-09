Over 40,000 Flights Cancelled Across Middle East Due To Regional War

Since February 28, the aviation sector across the Middle East has been severely disrupted by widespread airspace closures and restrictions with airlines rerouting, diverting or cancelling services

More than 40,000 flights have been cancelled across the Middle East countries so far due to the ongoing regional military conflict

According to data shared by aviation analytics company Cirium, there were more than 72,000 flights scheduled in and out of the Middle East, with more than 40,000 flights cancelled since February 28 to March 9.

Airlines in the UAE and other Gulf countries hit by Iranian missiles and drones have partially resumed operations after a few days of suspensions.

The UAE and other Gulf countries have established an air corridor to operate limited flights.

According to Fitch Ratings, the duration of the aviation disruption following the attacks launched by Israel and the US on Iran on February 28 and Iran's subsequent attacks on countries in the region will be fundamental to determining the implications for affected sectors, including airlines, airports, lodging, insurance and lessors.

“Our baseline expectation that the conflict in the Middle East will last less than a month should limit the implications for Fitch-rated issuers in sectors affected by the aviation disruption. A more prolonged disruption could have more significant implications for affected sectors and issuers, particularly smaller and less diversified ones,” the ratings agency said, adding that its base case is subject to particularly high uncertainty.

Since February 28, aviation across the Middle East has been severely disrupted by widespread airspace closures and restrictions, with airlines rerouting, diverting or cancelling services. Major hub airports, including those in the GCC, have experienced significant schedule disruption and congestion.

Fitch added that the airlines most immediately affected are those operating the disrupted routes.

“Airlines face lost revenue from flights not operated, with the greatest exposure concentrated among carriers whose hubs are located in directly affected countries,” it added.



