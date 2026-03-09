AI Telecom Stock IQSTEL (NASDAQ IQST) Reports Preliminary $317 Million Revenue For FY-2025 And Highlights Strategic Path Toward EBITDA Expansion



Subsidiary consolidations

Accretive acquisitions Higher-margin AI & cybersecurity services

Current adjusted EBITDA run rate: ~$2.7M

Target: $9–15M at $500–600M revenue Clean balance sheet: no convertibles/warrants, ~4.9M shares, strong per-share assets/equity. Plans include 2 strategic acquisitions, AI/cyber expansion (seven-figure revenue by 2027), and a path to a $1B run rate by 2027. At 10–20x industry EBITDA multiples, projected growth could drive implied valuation to $150–300M in the longer term. Full details are in the March 6, 2026 investor deck (8-K).

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) today announced preliminary revenue of approximately $317 million for fiscal year 2025, continuing the company's strong multi-year growth trajectory.

The company currently operates at approximately a $400 million annual revenue run rate, positioning IQSTEL at the beginning of what management describes as its profit inflection phase, where operational scale begins to translate into accelerated EBITDA growth.

Global Business Platform Built Over 17 Years

Over more than 17 years of operations, IQSTEL has built a global telecommunications and technology distribution platform connecting more than 600 telecom operators across more than 20 countries.

This infrastructure includes routing systems, billing integrations, telecom credit relationships, settlement history, regulatory compliance, and multi-country operational capabilities that allow IQSTEL to operate across multiple jurisdictions.

Because IQSTEL is embedded within telecom operator infrastructure and billing systems, the platform indirectly serves approximately 2.7 billion end customers worldwide through its operator partners.

Major telecom operators around the world have conducted business with IQSTEL. We invite readers to visit to see a selection of companies that have worked with the Company.

Beyond connectivity, this business platform enables IQSTEL to cross-sell higher-margin technology solutions into an already monetized global network, leveraging long-standing relationships with telecom operators that already trust the company with millions of dollars in annual business.

Transitioning From Revenue Scale to EBITDA Acceleration

Having already achieved significant revenue scale, IQSTEL is now entering the next phase of its growth strategy focused on profitability expansion.

This transition is expected to be driven by:



Operating leverage as revenue scales toward $500M–$600M

Consolidation of minority ownership in key subsidiaries

EBITDA-accretive acquisitions Expansion of higher-margin AI and cybersecurity services

The company currently reports an Adjusted EBITDA run rate of approximately $2.7 million and expects EBITDA to increase through both organic growth and consolidation initiatives.

Management projects EBITDA run rate could reach $9–$15 million as revenue scales toward $500M–$600M, representing the company's expected financial inflection point.

Potential Valuation Expansion Driven by EBITDA Growth

Companies operating in IQSTEL's sector typically trade between 10x and 20x EBITDA. Based on these market benchmarks, the company believes its planned EBITDA expansion could significantly increase the implied valuation of the business.

Under this framework:

At approximately $4 million operating EBITDA run rate, expected after completing the consolidation of minority interests in key subsidiaries (anticipated in Q2 2026), the implied valuation range could be $40 million to $80 million.

At approximately $9 million operating EBITDA run rate, expected after completing the Company's first strategic acquisition (anticipated in Q3 2026), the implied valuation range could increase to $90 million to $180 million.

At approximately $15 million operating EBITDA run rate, expected after completing the second strategic acquisition currently under evaluation (anticipated in Q4 2026), the implied valuation range could potentially reach $150 million to $300 million.

Management believes that as IQSTEL executes its operational plan and the market recognizes the company's earnings expansion, the company could experience a valuation re-rating consistent with industry multiples.

Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions and Technology Expansion

IQSTEL plans to pursue two targeted acquisitions designed to accelerate the company's growth beyond $500 million in revenue while expanding its geographic footprint and technology capabilities.

In parallel, IQSTEL is expanding into AI-enabled telecom solutions and cybersecurity services, leveraging its existing telecom customer relationships to introduce higher-margin technology products into an already established global distribution network.

These initiatives are expected to generate seven-digit annual revenue by 2027, improving the company's margin profile and earnings quality.

Strong Financial Structure

IQSTEL maintains a clean capital structure, including:



No convertible debt

No warrants outstanding

Approximately 4.9 million shares outstanding

$12.23 in assets per share $4.66 in stockholders' equity per share

The company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and continues to focus on strengthening institutional ownership and liquidity.

For additional details regarding the company's strategy, financial framework, and growth roadmap, investors are encouraged to review the IQSTEL Expanded Investor Deck, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an 8-K on March 6, 2026.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is reporting preliminary $317 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "could," and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IQSTEL Inc.

300 Aragon Avenue, Suite 375, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Email:...

