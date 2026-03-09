Stagflation Almost Inevitable Amid Escalating Iran, Oil Crisis

Global stagflation appears almost inevitable and why investors need to ensure now that their portfolios are built for resilience, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The stark warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as oil has surged above $120 a barrel in highly volatile trading, after a historic spike of almost 29%-the largest intraday jump since April 2020-as escalating conflict in the Middle East disrupts supply and sends shockwaves through global markets.

The dramatic surge follows attacks on regional energy infrastructure and growing geopolitical tensions that have severely curtailed tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic corridor that normally carries around one fifth of the world's oil exports.

Energy markets have been thrown into turmoil as military escalation across the Gulf region disrupts production and shipping routes.

Several major exporters have already curbed output amid security concerns and operational constraints.

At the same time, threats against commercial vessels and attacks on energy facilities have dramatically reduced shipping traffic through one of the most important oil transit corridors in the global economy.

Governments are scrambling to contain the fallout.

Emergency stockpile releases may calm markets temporarily, but they cannot erase the fundamental problem. Global energy supply has just been hit by a geopolitical shock, and those shocks historically take time to unwind.

The consequences for policymakers are profound.

The vulnerability of the global economy stems in part from its ongoing dependence on energy flows from the Gulf. Roughly one fifth of global oil supply and large volumes of liquefied natural gas typically pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day.

