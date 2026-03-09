ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited Inaugurates It's DIFC Branch

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (ICICI Prudential AMC), one of India's largest asset management company, today inaugurated its branch in Dubai International Financial Centre ('DIFC'), marking a significant step in its overseas expansion strategy and reinforcing its commitment to serving institutional and wealth investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)and Africa region.

The DIFC presence will serve as a strategic hub for ICICI Prudential AMC international business, enabling closer engagement with sovereign institutions, family offices, private banks, wealth platforms and distribution partners across the GCC and Africa region.

The office was inaugurated by His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Mr. Nimesh Shah, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC. Also present at the inauguration were, Mr. Naveen Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC, Mr. Anand Varadarajan, Senior Executive Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC (DIFC Branch), Mr. Harsh Saraswat, Regional Head Distribution, branch staff, distribution partners and members of the media.



His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“ICICI Prudential AMC's decision to establish its DIFC branch underscores the strength of Dubai as a global platform for asset and wealth managers seeking proximity to regional capital. By combining DIFC's globally connected ecosystem and regulatory framework with ICICI Prudential AMC's deep India focused investment expertise, their presence will support institutional and wealth clients across the GCC and Africa in accessing long term growth opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nimesh Shah said,“The Middle East has been an important investor base for India focused allocations, supported by deep economic and trade linkages between India and GCC regions. Increasingly, investors in the GCC are seeking diversification beyond developed markets and looking at emerging economies with strong growth visibility and regulatory stability. Through our presence here we aim to build a strong, long-term partnership with investors in the region.”

He further added,“India is among the few major economies demonstrating economic resilience amid global uncertainty. Rising formalisation, digital adoption, infrastructure investment and improving corporate balance sheets are creating a favourable environment for long-term investors, and we believe global investors are increasingly seeking diversified exposure to this opportunity. Our DIFC presence, will provide institutional-grade access to India's equity, fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies.”

Mr. Nimesh Shah thanked the regulatory authorities and noted,“We are grateful to the DIFC and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for their cooperation and support. Their transparent and efficient regulatory framework has facilitated the smooth establishment of our operations in DIFC.”

Backed by a strong local team and close integration with its India-based teams, the DIFC office enables ICICI Prudential AMC to facilitate global investors with direct access to its India-focused expertise and a range of investment capabilities including Indian equities, fixed income strategies, multi-asset opportunities and alternative and portfolio management strategies.

Bringing India's Structural Growth Story to Global Investors

India is currently one of the fastest-growing major economies globally and has witnessed significant economic transformation over the past decade. Structural reforms, improved tax collections, digitisation of the economy, formalisation of businesses and strong domestic consumption are reshaping the investment landscape.

India's capital markets have also deepened substantially, supported by increasing domestic participation, rising savings in financial assets and a strong regulatory framework. The growth of systematic investment plans (SIPs), expanding investor base and improved corporate governance standards have strengthened the resilience of Indian markets.

Over the long term, Indian equity markets have delivered strong wealth creation, supported by sustained earnings growth, improving balance sheets and increasing participation from domestic investors. The combination of favourable demographics, rising income levels and expanding consumption continues to support long-term growth visibility.

Strategic importance of DIFC

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, offering a globally connected platform for firms to access capital and clients across the region. DIFC's ecosystem continues to expand, with more than 8,800 active companies and a growing community of wealth and asset management firms, supported by an independent, internationally aligned regulatory environment overseen by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The regulatory framework, global connectivity and concentration of institutional investors make DIFC a natural location for ICICI Prudential AMC's international platform.

Through ICICI Prudential AMC's DIFC office, the company aims to strengthen relationships with sovereign wealth funds and institutional allocators, engage with private banks and wealth managers, and provide research‐led insights on Indian markets. It also seeks to facilitate global investor access to India‐focused investment strategies and expand cross‐border investment collaboration.

About ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited is one of the oldest asset management companies in India with history of over 30 years in the asset management industry. It was established as a joint venture between ICICI Bank (53%)1 and Prudential plc (34.59%)1 and operates as an India-asset management entity, with Assets Under Management of ~ USD 130 billion1and is also the largest manager in terms of Active mutual fund AUM2, Equity schemes AUM2 and Equity hybrid AUM2. It has been listed on the BSE and NSE since December 2025. The public shareholding of the AMC stands at 12.41%.[1].

ICICI Prudential AMC's business lines include Mutual Funds, Offshore Advisory, Managed Accounts and AIFs – Equity Private Credit and Real Estate Assets. Its customer base comprises Indian retail and corporate clients, foreign investors from Asia and Europe, Indian HNIs, institutions, family offices, and global offices. Additionally, the AMC has presence in India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), further strengthening its platform to cater to offshore investors.

Disclaimers: ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd has established its branch in Dubai International Financial Centre ('DIFC'), authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ('DFSA') to provide advisory and arranging of deals in investments service in and from the DIFC jurisdiction.

This communication is being issued and/or distributed by the DIFC Branch which is regulated by the DFSA. The information contained in this communication is intended for Professional Clients or Market Counterparties only and not intended for retail investors.

The above is for information and does not intend to provide any legal, tax, financial or any other types of advice.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

[1] (Shareholding and AUM details are as of January 31, 2026)

2 (Based on Quarterly Average AUM as of December 31, 2025)

