Heat And Energy Squeeze Test Southeast Asia Grids Arabian Post

Scorching temperatures across Southeast Asia are expected to intensify electricity demand just as geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East disrupts global fuel supply, raising concern among policymakers and utilities about potential power shortages and higher costs across the region.

Meteorological agencies across several ASEAN countries warn that the coming early-summer period is likely to be warmer than the seasonal average, a pattern linked to persistent climate warming and regional weather anomalies. Rising temperatures typically trigger sharp increases in electricity use as households and businesses rely heavily on air-conditioning and cooling systems, placing additional strain on national power networks.

Energy markets are simultaneously grappling with the fallout from escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf. Fighting involving Iran has disrupted shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage that handles a significant share of the world's energy trade. Roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments and a substantial portion of LNG exports move through the corridor, making any disruption particularly significant for Asian import-dependent economies.

Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel as the conflict intensified, while supply interruptions and fears of a prolonged disruption triggered volatility across energy markets and financial exchanges. Governments across Asia have begun implementing emergency measures aimed at cushioning the economic shock and preventing shortages.

Countries in Southeast Asia are especially vulnerable because many rely heavily on imported fuels to power electricity generation. Natural gas and coal dominate power production across the region, with LNG imports playing a critical role in balancing demand during peak consumption periods. Any disruption to shipping routes or supply chains therefore has immediate implications for electricity prices and grid stability.

Power demand across the region has been rising steadily for years due to economic expansion, population growth and increasing use of cooling appliances. Analysts estimate electricity demand in Southeast Asia is growing by about 4 per cent annually, largely driven by air-conditioning use during hotter weather and expanding industrial activity.

Energy planners warn that the convergence of extreme heat and constrained fuel supply creates a difficult balancing act. Utilities must maintain adequate generation capacity while managing the rising cost of imported fuels, particularly LNG, which is often purchased on volatile spot markets.

Several governments have already moved to conserve energy. Bangladesh advanced the closure of universities during the Ramadan period as part of a plan to reduce electricity consumption, while authorities redirected natural gas supplies to power plants to maintain generation. The country depends heavily on imported fuel and has turned to expensive spot LNG cargoes to stabilise supply.

Other Asian economies have taken similar steps. South Korea has capped domestic fuel prices and warned against panic buying, while Japan is examining options including strategic reserve releases to offset the shock from rising crude prices.

Energy traders say the situation is already tightening fuel availability across the region. With several producers in the Gulf facing infrastructure disruptions or export constraints, cargoes are being diverted and prices for both crude and LNG have climbed sharply. Countries with weaker purchasing power risk being outbid by larger economies competing for limited supply.

Electricity demand is expected to climb even further in the coming years. Global consumption is forecast to keep expanding as economies electrify transport, digital infrastructure and industry. Data centres, artificial intelligence systems and urbanisation are adding new layers of demand across emerging markets.

Within Southeast Asia, the growth of digital infrastructure is becoming an additional pressure point. Rapid expansion of data-centre capacity is expected to multiply electricity requirements over the next decade, creating a new base load for national grids even before accounting for seasonal surges in cooling demand.

Energy experts say the current supply disruption illustrates the strategic vulnerability created by dependence on imported fossil fuels. A large share of oil and LNG used across Asia originates in the Gulf region, making the area's geopolitical stability central to electricity security thousands of kilometres away.

The pressure has revived debate over the pace of renewable-energy deployment across ASEAN economies. Governments have pledged to expand solar, wind and hydropower capacity to cut carbon emissions and reduce fuel imports. Yet analysts warn that when supply shocks hit, authorities often prioritise short-term reliability over long-term climate targets, sometimes extending reliance on coal or other conventional fuels.

Utilities across the region are therefore preparing contingency plans for the peak summer period. Grid operators are examining reserve margins, arranging additional fuel cargoes where possible and urging consumers to moderate electricity use during peak hours.

Energy ministers across Asia have also intensified regional consultations on energy security, discussing coordinated responses such as shared fuel storage, joint procurement arrangements and accelerated development of cross-border power connections.

