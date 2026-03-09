War Risk Premiums Soar In Hormuz Crisis Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Maritime insurance costs for vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz have surged dramatically as military confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States disrupts one of the world's most critical energy corridors, sending war-risk premiums up by more than 1,000 per cent in some cases and sharply raising the cost of shipping crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Insurance brokers and shipping executives say the escalation of hostilities following Israeli-U. S. air strikes against Tehran has forced underwriters to reassess the risks of navigating the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. Iran's warning that it would fire on any ship attempting to pass the strait has intensified concerns among shipowners, while reports of damaged vessels in surrounding waters have reinforced fears that commercial shipping could become collateral in the confrontation.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports, making it a strategic chokepoint whose disruption can ripple quickly through global energy markets. Even partial disruption of tanker traffic has historically triggered volatility in oil prices and freight rates, and insurers are now factoring the possibility of missile strikes, drone attacks and naval confrontations into their risk calculations.

War-risk insurance, a specialised coverage required for vessels entering high-threat regions, is typically priced as a percentage of a ship's value and can change rapidly during geopolitical crises. Brokers report that premiums for voyages through the Gulf have jumped from fractions of a percentage point to levels exceeding 1 per cent of a vessel's insured value in extreme cases. For a modern supertanker valued at more than $100m, that shift can translate into insurance costs climbing from tens of thousands of dollars to well over $1m for a single voyage.

Such increases are forcing charterers and oil traders to rethink logistics. Shipping firms say some vessels are delaying entry into Gulf waters while operators seek updated guidance from naval security advisers and insurers. Freight markets have responded swiftly, with tanker rates rising as available vessels shrink and operators demand higher compensation for the heightened danger.

Energy traders warn that sustained disruption could tighten supply chains for crude and refined fuels across Asia and Europe. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq rely heavily on Hormuz for oil exports, while Qatar uses the route to ship large volumes of liquefied natural gas to international buyers. Any prolonged interruption risks delaying deliveries and increasing energy costs for importing countries.

Naval forces from several countries have stepped up monitoring of shipping lanes as tensions escalate. Maritime security analysts say military patrols and convoy arrangements may be expanded if attacks against commercial vessels continue. Shipping companies operating in the Gulf are also relying on satellite tracking and intelligence briefings to assess threats from drones, missiles and fast-attack craft.

The sharp rise in insurance costs reflects memories of earlier episodes when tankers were targeted during regional conflicts. During the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, attacks on commercial shipping in what became known as the“Tanker War” pushed insurers to impose steep premiums and forced international navies to escort merchant vessels. More limited confrontations over the past decade, including sabotage incidents and tanker seizures, have periodically driven up war-risk rates, though the current surge is among the most dramatic since those earlier conflicts.

Market participants say the present escalation is particularly alarming because of the scale of military involvement and the geographic spread of threats. Drone strikes and missile launches have been reported across several Gulf locations, raising the risk that ships could be targeted accidentally or deliberately while transiting crowded sea lanes.

Shipowners are also grappling with operational challenges beyond insurance. Crews require enhanced security protocols, including blackout procedures and emergency drills, while vessels may adjust routes to maintain greater distance from coastlines considered high risk. Some operators are exploring alternative loading points outside the Gulf, though options remain limited for exporters dependent on Hormuz.

Financial markets have responded cautiously to the tension, with oil prices fluctuating as traders weigh the likelihood of prolonged disruption against the possibility of diplomatic intervention. Analysts note that even temporary threats to the strait can exert disproportionate influence on energy markets because so much of the world's spare oil production capacity lies within the Gulf region.

Energy economists say the insurance surge illustrates how geopolitical shocks can transmit quickly through supply chains. Higher freight and insurance costs ultimately feed into the price of delivered crude, which refiners pass on through fuel markets. Countries heavily reliant on imported energy may face higher transport and manufacturing costs if the crisis continues.

