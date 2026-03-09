Tennet Germany Invests A Record €10 Billion In Germany's Electricity Grid Infrastructure
TenneT GmbH & Co. KG
TenneT Germany invests a record €10 billion in Germany's electricity grid infrastructure
In September 2025, TenneT Holding agreed on equity investments from Algemene Pensioen Groep (APG, on behalf of the Dutch pension fund ABP), GIC Private Limited (Singapore) and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM, Norway), which will provide up to €9.5 billion in equity for TenneT Germany. In February 2026, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), acting on behalf of the German Federal Government, followed and will acquire a 25.1 percent stake in TenneT Germany for €3.3 billion. With these transactions, the equity base for TenneT Germany's investment programme is fully secured. Closing of the transactions remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected in mid-2026. Independent organisational and financing structure
Since 1 January 2025, TenneT Germany and TenneT Netherlands have operated as two nationally organised and independent entities. The Executive Board of TenneT Germany consists of Tim Meyerjürgens (CEO), Dr Markus Binder (CFO), Kathrin Günther (CTO) and Ina Kamps (COO). In the future, TenneT Germany will act as an independent capital markets participant and finance its further growth independently. In this context, the company continued to develop its new financing structure during the past financial year and achieved several key milestones. In October 2025, TenneT Germany successfully completed the syndication of a €12 billion revolving credit facility with a group of banks from Europe, Japan and the United States. In September 2025, the company also received an ESG rating of“B” from ISS ESG, placing it among the top ten percent globally in the utilities sector. With the completion of a Green Finance Framework in November 2025, TenneT Germany laid the foundation for sustainable capital market financing. In addition, the company launched a €35 billion Debt Issuance Programme in December 2025 to enable future bond issuances and further diversify its sources of financing. Dr Markus Binder, CFO of TenneT Germany:“2025 was a successful year for TenneT Germany. The financing of our investment programme is built on a solid foundation – with strong equity investors and a clear financial policy. This creates the basis for a successful positioning in the debt capital markets as we finance our continued growth.” Progress in grid expansion offshore and onshore
In 2025, TenneT Germany made significant progress in expanding the transmission grid as a key infrastructure project for industry and society, advancing major projects both onshore and offshore. Two new offshore grid connection systems in the North Sea – BorWin5 and DolWin5 – were completed. Once fully commissioned, TenneT Germany will increase the transmission capacity for offshore wind energy in the German North Sea from eight to around ten gigawatts. With the scheduled award of the BalWin5 offshore grid connection system, the company achieved another important milestone in offshore grid expansion. With BalWin5, TenneT Germany is setting new efficiency standards and will make a significant contribution to reducing the cost per transmitted megawatt hour over the long term. Onshore, TenneT Germany has also continued to drive grid expansion at a strong pace. With the DC connections SuedLink and SuedOstLink, two of the central infrastructure projects of the energy transition are now under construction in all seven participating federal states. Outlook 2026
TenneT Germany will continue its growth in the 2026 financial year and remain firmly focused on investing in grid expansion. The company expects investments to increase by a low double-digit percentage compared to 2025. Due to the rising level of investment activity, TenneT Germany anticipates a further increase in its Regulated Asset Base (RAB). Underlying EBIT is forecast to grow in the mid double-digit percentage range. Key Figures – Fiscal Year 2025
