Lonza And Genetix Biotherapeutics Extend Commercial Manufacturing Agreement For ZYNTEGLOTM

– Lonza, one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. (Genetix), a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases, today announced the extension of their long-term commercial manufacturing agreement. Under the expanded agreement, Lonza will expand manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for Genetix's ZYNTEGLOTM, the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.The extended agreement further strengthens the strategic collaboration established in 2013 between Lonza and Genetix, which later enabled ZYNTEGLOcommercial approval in