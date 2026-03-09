403
Lonza And Genetix Biotherapeutics Extend Commercial Manufacturing Agreement For ZYNTEGLOTM
The extended agreement further strengthens the strategic collaboration established in 2013 between Lonza and Genetix, which later enabled ZYNTEGLOTMcommercial approval in 2022
Daniel Palmacci, Head of Specialized Modalities at Lonza, said:“Our extended agreement with Genetix underscores the value of our services and expertise in commercial cell and gene therapy manufacturing. We are proud to continue our collaboration by expanding the commercial production of ZYNTEGLOTMat our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston.”
Brian Riley, President and Chief Technology Officer at Genetix, added:“Our long-standing partnership with Lonza reflects our shared commitment to commercial excellence and operational discipline to bring curative therapies to patients impacted by rare disease. Their scientific rigor, quality focus and consistent execution have been important in enabling a reliable supply of ZYNTEGLOTM. In the last year, patient demand for Genetix's therapies has grown consistently and rapidly. Extending the agreement with Lonza and expanding capacity provides a strong foundation as we invest to meet the growing patient demand and broaden our long-term manufacturing strategy.”
- Extended agreement will expand manufacturing capacity at Lonza Houston (US) to support growing demand for Genetix's ZYNTEGLOTM (betibeglogene autotemcel), the only FDA-approved gene therapy for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia
Long-term collaboration began in 2013 and enabled commercial approval and rapid uptake for ZYNTEGLOTMin 2022
