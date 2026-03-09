CBIC Relaxes Import Rules For 15 Days As Export Cargo Returns Amid Hormuz Disruptions

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced a temporary relaxation in import procedures to allow unloading of export cargo returning to India due to disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the CBIC said the relief will remain in force for 15 days and is aimed at supporting exporters and shipping lines affected by disrupted West Asian maritime routes amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

Simplified Handling of Cargo

Several vessels carrying Indian export cargo have been forced to return after failing to reach destination ports. To address this, customs authorities have been directed to follow a simplified procedure for handling such containers.

Vessels that return without calling at foreign ports may berth at the same Indian port of departure without filing a Sea Arrival Manifest, provided the captain submits an undertaking confirming no foreign port was visited.

Containers can be offloaded without filing a Bill of Entry, subject to verification of shipping documents and container seals against shipping bills. If seals are tampered with, the cargo will undergo 100 per cent examination.

Customs officials will also cancel the Shipping Bills and Let Export Orders, and exporters may use the Back to Town facility to bring the cargo into the domestic market.

System Changes and Incentive Recovery

The Directorate General of Systems will introduce a new ICES system option to cancel shipping bills after the Export General Manifest stage.

Details will be shared through ICEGATE with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Until then, customs formations will maintain manual records.

The CBIC has also directed officials to recover export incentives, including IGST refunds and duty drawback, if they were already disbursed for shipments that return to India.

Officials said the measure aims to facilitate cargo handling and reduce disruption for exporters amid the ongoing global shipping challenges.

(KNN Bureau)