Industry Minister Discusses Challenges, Expansion Plans With Ceramic Producers

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held an expanded meeting with a number of ceramic and porcelain manufacturers to discuss the key challenges facing the sector and explore potential solutions to support its growth and sustainability.

During the meeting, participants reviewed several issues affecting the ceramic and porcelain industry, including accumulated natural gas debts owed by companies to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the impact of global crises on gas prices, and the sector's ambition to benefit from reconstruction initiatives in neighbouring countries.

Manufacturers also highlighted the difficulty of upgrading production equipment and improving operational efficiency due to limited liquidity, in addition to customs restrictions imposed by some countries on Egyptian ceramic and porcelain exports.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hashem reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to advancing the ceramic industry and increasing the local component in its products in order to enhance competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.

He noted that the coming period requires stronger cooperation between the government and manufacturers to support expansion plans and increase the sector's export volumes, contributing to Egypt's broader economic objectives.

The minister stressed the importance of reaching an agreement between ceramic and porcelain manufacturers, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), and the Ministry of Petroleum on a legal framework to restructure outstanding natural gas debts owed by companies.

He emphasised that full compliance by companies with debt restructuring agreements is essential to ensure the sector's operational sustainability, support the continued growth of factories, expand production capacity, and boost ceramic and porcelain exports.

Hashem also revealed that further meetings will be held in the coming period to discuss future expansion plans for ceramic and porcelain companies in the Egyptian market, as well as opportunities to increase production and exports.

The move comes in line with directives from the political leadership to provide comprehensive support to promising industrial sectors in Egypt, particularly industries that demonstrate commitment and strong growth potential.

Accordingly, the minister instructed the ministry's Industry Affairs sector to prepare a detailed study on domestic demand for ceramic and porcelain products, including production levels and consumption trends.

The study will also assess export volumes and identify key international markets importing Egyptian ceramic and porcelain products, with the aim of developing a clearer vision to support production expansion and strengthen marketing opportunities in both local and global markets.