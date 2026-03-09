About 1,300 Trucks Cross Daily As Afghanistan-Iran Trade Remains Steady

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The transit and movement of commercial goods between Afghanistan and Iran are continuing as normal, despite the ongoing conflict in the neighbouring country, with up to 1,300 cargo trucks crossing through the Islam Qala border in western Herat province each day.

According to a statement from the provincial administration, trade and transit between Kabul and Tehran have not faced any serious disruptions so far.

On average, around 600 cargo trucks leave and 700 trucks enter Afghanistan daily via the crossing and the transfer of commercial goods continues without issue.

The statement added that local authorities are closely monitoring domestic markets and warned that any trader or shopkeeper who raises prices arbitrarily under the pretext of border closures with Iran will face legal action.

It also noted that, based on official statistics, the current level of trade between Afghanistan and Iran is estimated at around four billion dollars annually, a significant portion of which passes through the Islam Qala port in Herat province.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli, also confirmed that trade between Afghanistan and Iran continues without interruption.

