HYVE.Promo Launches As APAC's Newest Print-On-Demand Platform For Corporate Gifting - Powered By AI And Built For Scale

While e-commerce in Asia has produced multi-billion-dollar unicorns, the region's corporate gifting supply chain remains largely manual - dependent on spreadsheets, fragmented factory coordination, and week-long quote cycles. HYVE enters the market as a technology-first infrastructure platform built to streamline customization, printing, and cross-border fulfillment at scale.
HYVE positions itself as the corporate gifting equivalent of Asia's major e-commerce platforms - purpose-built for businesses that need fast, reliable, and compliant branded merchandise delivered across multiple markets.
“Asia built some of the world's largest e-commerce engines,” said Tim Ngiam, General Manager of HYVE.“But the corporate merchandise industry hasn't kept pace. We built HYVE to bring platform thinking, AI-driven workflows, and print-on-demand efficiency to a sector still operating like it's 2005.”
AI-Driven Merch Infrastructure
HYVE combines:
- AI-assisted artwork processing and print optimization Real-time production routing across decoration technologies Automated order batching for small and mid-sized runs Cross-border logistics orchestration for APAC distribution
The platform integrates directly with HYVE's high-capacity production hub in Ningbo, China, capable of processing approximately 500 orders daily. Small-batch corporate orders can ship in as little as 72 hours, serving markets including Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Greater China.
Rather than operating as a marketplace aggregator, HYVE controls the full print-to-ship workflow - reducing supplier handoffs and production errors.
Targeting a Rapidly Digitizing Market
The global promotional products market is projected to reach US$37 billion by 2033, while Asia-Pacific corporate gifting is expected to exceed US$400 billion within the same timeframe.
More than 40% of buyers now expect to manage merchandise orders digitally - from proofing to tracking to fulfillment.
HYVE aims to become what its founders call“Asia's largest merch engine” - a centralized infrastructure layer for corporate gifting across the region.
“Marketers and procurement teams want the same simplicity they get when ordering consumer products online,” said Ethan Ung, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer.“They don't want to manage factories, chase quotes, or coordinate customs. They want speed, visibility, and certainty. That's what a platform should provide.”
Built for Enterprise and Regional Scale
HYVE focuses initially on APAC enterprise buyers and distributors, offering:
- On-demand production Regional multi-country fulfillment Compliance-ready manufacturing standards Rapid turnaround for campaign-driven activations
The company plans to expand product categories, introduce deeper AI automation across artwork and routing, and integrate with marketing and e-commerce ecosystems used by enterprise teams.
