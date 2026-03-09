FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|EXM
|NYSE
|Total
|Trading
| Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
| Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Consideration excluding fees
| Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
|Consideration excluding fees
|Date
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|excluding fees
|(d/m/y)
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|($)
|(€)*
|(€)*
|(€)*
|02/03/2026
|7,000
|311.7721
|2,182,404.70
|11,061
|361.6280
|3,999,967.31
|3,419,359.98
|18,061
|310.1581
|5,601,764.68
|03/03/2026
|8,600
|303.2111
|2,607,615.46
|11,160
|358.4035
|3,999,783.06
|3,446,306.27
|19,760
|306.3726
|6,053,921.73
|04/03/2026
|5,000
|311.4135
|1,557,067.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,000
|311.4135
|1,557,067.50
|05/03/2026
|7,000
|311.2586
|2,178,810.20
|8,444
|355.2564
|2,999,785.04
|2,582,015.01
|15,444
|308.2637
|4,760,825.21
|06/03/2026
|9,000
|302.9058
|2,726,152.20
|9,980
|350.6675
|3,499,661.65
|3,027,127.11
|18,980
|303.1233
|5,753,279.31
| 36,600
| 307.4331
| 11,252,050.06
| 40,645
| 356.7277
| 14,499,197.06
| 12,474,808.38
| 77,245
| 307.1637
| 23,726,858.44
|Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till March 6, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 112,647,457.80 for No. 374,993 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 14,499,197.06 (Euro 12,474,808.38*) for No. 40,645 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of March 6, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,060,244 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.80% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.23% of the total issued share capital.
Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until March 6, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 415,638 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 125,122,266.17.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).
For further information:
Media Relations
Email: ...
