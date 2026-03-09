Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 03/02/2026 TO 03/06/2026


2026-03-09 01:16:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 03/02/2026 TO 03/06/2026

Meudon (France), on March 9 th , 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).


Day of the transaction
Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code
03/02/2026 128 500 19,4604 XPAR
03/03/2026 119 727 19,2009 XPAR
03/03/2026 25 000 19,2356 CEUX
03/04/2026 102 000 19,4165 XPAR
03/05/2026 165 734 19,2811 XPAR
03/05/2026 14 266 19,2026 CEUX
03/06/2026 27 397 19,0482 CEUX
03/06/2026 99 792 19,0315 XPAR
682 416 19,2719

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
...		 Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
...
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
...
Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
...

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Share_Buyback_Reporting_2026_March_2_6

MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110837486



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search