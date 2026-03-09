VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 03/02/2026 TO 03/06/2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 03/02/2026 TO 03/06/2026 Meudon (France), on March 9 th , 2026 Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 03/02/2026 128 500 19,4604 XPAR 03/03/2026 119 727 19,2009 XPAR 03/03/2026 25 000 19,2356 CEUX 03/04/2026 102 000 19,4165 XPAR 03/05/2026 165 734 19,2811 XPAR 03/05/2026 14 266 19,2026 CEUX 03/06/2026 27 397 19,0482 CEUX 03/06/2026 99 792 19,0315 XPAR 682 416 19,2719

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

