KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 2 March to 6 March 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.75 per share for a total consideration of € 4.8m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 6 March 2026 is 5,400,000 for a total consideration of € 24.7m.

Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

09/03/2026

KPN-SBB

Attachment

