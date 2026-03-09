KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 6 March 2026 is 5,400,000 for a total consideration of € 24.7m.
Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
09/03/2026
KPN-SBB
Attachment
-
Legal Disclaimer:
