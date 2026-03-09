ENR Futuretech 2026 Returns To San Francisco May 4-6 With Early Bird Registration Open Through March 27
|Early Bird Rates
|Standard Rates
|
|
For more information and to register, visit .
About ENR FutureTech
ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions showcasing the latest technology innovations shaping the future of construction.
Learn more:
About The MicDrop Agency
Founded in 2021, The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning boutique communications consulting firm specializing in public relations, digital communications, and reputation management for technology-driven startups. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Austin, Texas, the agency has built particular expertise in construction technology, insurance, and healthcare AI. Led by 2x TED speaker Katie Zeppieri, The MicDrop Agency delivers tailored, comprehensive solutions that elevate brand awareness and drive "Mic Drop" moments for clients. The agency's Austin office, which opened in 2025, is expanding in 2026.
Learn more:
Media Contact
Morgan Van Rhee
The MicDrop Agency
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment