Jersey Hired Reports Alarming Spike In NJ WARN Notices: Over 3,800 Layoffs Tracked In Early 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the state's leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, today released an analysis of New Jersey's labor market following a significant surge in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings. Data from the first ten weeks of 2026 reveals that 3,857 layoffs have already been announced by 23 different employers, an 83% increase compared to the same period in 2025. As national payroll figures showed a decrease of 92,000 jobs in February, New Jersey is feeling a disproportionate impact. The "Garden State Gap" continues to widen, with the state's unemployment rate hovering near 5.4%, a full percentage point higher than the national average of 4.4%. Major Layoffs and Affected Companies The early 2026 layoff wave spans diverse sectors, from retail and logistics to high-end pharmaceuticals and professional services. Key filings include:

Company Location(s) Impacted Employees Amazon Passaic, Bergen, Monmouth, Hudson 871 Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ Newark 242 Bristol Myers Squibb Lawrence Township 247 ERMC (Airport Services) Newark Liberty Intl Airport 205 SFC Global Supply Chain Robbinsville 170 Citibank Statewide 141 Lifetime Brands Robbinsville 140 Arrow Fastener Saddle Brook 140 Cigna Evernorth Services Morris Plains 134 JP Morgan Chase Jersey City 120 Scudetto Logistics Trenton 120 Target Multiple Counties 107 Walmart Hoboken 100



Market Context: A "Tale of Two Economies"

"We are witnessing a significant 'belt-tightening' phase among New Jersey's legacy employers," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, the parent company of Jersey Hired. "While the Information and Financial Services sectors are facing a brutal stretch of restructuring, our hyper-local data shows that Healthcare and specialized Professional Services remain the state's strongest engines for growth."

Several factors are contributing to this early-year spike:



Corporate Restructuring: Major retailers like Macy's and Saks & Company are executing "Bold New Chapter" plans, resulting in store closures and nearly 300 combined layoffs across the state.

Tech & Pharma Volatility: Industry giants like Verizon and Merck have continued rolling reductions into 2026, citing the integration of AI and a shift in R&D priorities. Logistics Adjustments: Supply chain shifts have led to massive workforce reductions in Robbinsville and Newark, particularly following Amazon's management restructuring.



Navigating the Shift

Despite the sobering numbers, Jersey Hired emphasizes that New Jersey remains a resilient market with thousands of open roles. However, the demand has shifted toward technical expertise and essential services.

"The 2026 job market isn't closed; it's simply becoming more concentrated," added Eib. "For those impacted by these WARN notices, the focus must be on pivot-ready skills. We are committed to helping Garden State workers navigate these transitions with the data and local connections they need to stay employed right here in New Jersey."

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

