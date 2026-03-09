Jersey Hired Reports Alarming Spike In NJ WARN Notices: Over 3,800 Layoffs Tracked In Early 2026
|Company
|Location(s)
|Impacted Employees
|Amazon
|Passaic, Bergen, Monmouth, Hudson
|871
|Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ
|Newark
|242
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|Lawrence Township
|247
|ERMC (Airport Services)
|Newark Liberty Intl Airport
|205
|SFC Global Supply Chain
|Robbinsville
|170
|Citibank
|Statewide
|141
|Lifetime Brands
|Robbinsville
|140
|Arrow Fastener
|Saddle Brook
|140
|Cigna Evernorth Services
|Morris Plains
|134
|JP Morgan Chase
|Jersey City
|120
|Scudetto Logistics
|Trenton
|120
|Target
|Multiple Counties
|107
|Walmart
|Hoboken
|100
Market Context: A "Tale of Two Economies"
"We are witnessing a significant 'belt-tightening' phase among New Jersey's legacy employers," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, the parent company of Jersey Hired. "While the Information and Financial Services sectors are facing a brutal stretch of restructuring, our hyper-local data shows that Healthcare and specialized Professional Services remain the state's strongest engines for growth."
Several factors are contributing to this early-year spike:
- Corporate Restructuring: Major retailers like Macy's and Saks & Company are executing "Bold New Chapter" plans, resulting in store closures and nearly 300 combined layoffs across the state. Tech & Pharma Volatility: Industry giants like Verizon and Merck have continued rolling reductions into 2026, citing the integration of AI and a shift in R&D priorities. Logistics Adjustments: Supply chain shifts have led to massive workforce reductions in Robbinsville and Newark, particularly following Amazon's management restructuring.
Navigating the Shift
Despite the sobering numbers, Jersey Hired emphasizes that New Jersey remains a resilient market with thousands of open roles. However, the demand has shifted toward technical expertise and essential services.
"The 2026 job market isn't closed; it's simply becoming more concentrated," added Eib. "For those impacted by these WARN notices, the focus must be on pivot-ready skills. We are committed to helping Garden State workers navigate these transitions with the data and local connections they need to stay employed right here in New Jersey."
About Jersey Hired
Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.
Media Contact:
Richard Eib
Group Managing Director
Email: ...
Telephone: (201) 844-8177
a-Jersey-Hir.png' referrerpolicy='no-referrer-when-downgrade' />
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment