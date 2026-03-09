Network Six Launched A New Managed Cybersecurity Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Network Six has launched a new Managed Cybersecurity Service that can help businesses protect their companies from hackers.

Parsippany, NJ, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cyber threats continue to evolve, businesses across industries are placing greater emphasis on strengthening their cybersecurity posture. Recognizing the growing need for proactive protection, Network Six, a technology services provider based in Parsippany, New Jersey, has announced the launch of its Managed Cybersecurity Service, designed to help organizations improve their defenses against modern cyber risks.

Cybersecurity has become a priority for companies of all sizes as cybercrime continues to impact organizations worldwide. Small and mid-sized businesses, in particular, often face challenges when it comes to managing complex security systems and keeping up with rapidly evolving threats such as ransomware attacks, phishing attempts, and other forms of cyber intrusion.

Network Six's new managed service aims to provide businesses with tools and ongoing support to better identify, detect, and respond to potential security threats. The service focuses on strengthening system visibility, improving threat detection capabilities, and helping organizations maintain a more secure digital environment.

According to Giancarlo Murtaza of Network Six, the service was developed to provide organizations with a more structured and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

“Many businesses today rely heavily on technology but may not have dedicated cybersecurity resources in place,” said Murtaza.“Our Managed Cybersecurity Service is designed to help organizations monitor their systems, detect potential threats earlier, and respond quickly when security events occur.”

The service includes several key security components intended to help businesses maintain stronger digital safeguards. These include endpoint protection technologies, advanced antivirus tools, email security monitoring, and DNS filtering designed to help reduce exposure to malicious websites.

In addition, the managed service provides continuous monitoring and threat detection designed to identify unusual activity within business networks. By monitoring systems around the clock, organizations can receive faster alerts when potential security incidents occur, allowing for quicker investigation and response.

Email security is also a core component of the new service. Phishing attempts and malicious email attachments remain among the most common methods used by cybercriminals to gain unauthorized access to systems. Network Six's service incorporates email filtering and threat detection tools designed to help reduce the risk of malicious messages reaching employees' inboxes.

DNS filtering is another security layer included within the managed cybersecurity offering. By restricting access to known malicious or suspicious domains, businesses can add an additional safeguard against potential online threats.

In addition to the technical protections, the service also offers ongoing monitoring and support to help organizations maintain system visibility and security awareness. Continuous monitoring can help identify potential vulnerabilities or suspicious activity before they escalate into larger security incidents.

Network Six has worked with a variety of businesses that require technology support and IT management services, and the company believes its new cybersecurity offering will help organizations improve their overall security posture while reducing the burden of managing complex cybersecurity systems internally.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, many organizations are exploring managed cybersecurity services as a way to gain access to specialized expertise and monitoring capabilities without having to build an in-house security team.

Network Six's Managed Cybersecurity Service aims to provide businesses with a structured approach to cybersecurity management, helping organizations maintain stronger digital protections while focusing on their core operations.

Businesses interested in learning more about the service can contact Network Six directly for additional information.

