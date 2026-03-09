AI+ Renaissance Conference To Convene 2,000 AI Leaders In San Francisco On March 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-signal AI conference to feature 40 top speakers, model and agent builders from leading AI labs, and 30 exhibiting startups by AI PLUS. Welwitschia, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI+ RenAIssance Conference, a high-signal gathering of the global artificial intelligence community hosted by







The one-day summit is expected to bring together more than 2,000 founders, researchers, engineers, and investors for a focused exchange on frontier AI research, applied AI systems, and the next wave of model and agent-driven innovation. Designed as a curated, builder-centric event, AI+ RenAIssance aims to serve as a catalyst for collaboration across startups, research labs, and enterprise AI teams.

The summit will feature model and agent builders from world-leading AI organizations including Google DeepMind, Replit, and ScaleAI, alongside enterprise AI leaders from companies such as Salesforce, Neo4j, Accenture, Google AI Studio, Cisco, and Rippling.

By convening both frontier researchers and enterprise operators, AI+ RenAIssance is positioned to bridge cutting-edge AI development with real-world deployment at scale.

The summit's agenda includes 40 prominent speakers representing some of the fastest-growing AI startups and infrastructure platforms. Featured speakers include:



Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Parallel Web Systems, and former CEO/CTO of Twitter

Michele Catasta, President and Head of AI at Replit

Jeff Wang, CEO of Windsurf (acquired by Cognition)

Michael Grinich, Founder of WorkOS ($100M Series C, $2B valuation)

Philip Rathle, CTO of Neo4j ($325M Series F)

Selin Kocalar, Co-founder and COO at Delve ($32M Series A startup founded by 21-year-old MIT dropouts)

Lenjoy Lin, Co-founder of Genspark ($275M Series B) Jorge Torres, Co-founder of MindsDB ($47M Series C)

Sessions will explore advances in foundation models, AI agents, developer tooling, infrastructure optimization, enterprise deployment strategies, and emerging business models across the AI ecosystem.

In addition to keynote talks and panel discussions, the summit will host over 20 exhibiting AI startups, offering attendees direct access to new products and research at the forefront of machine intelligence. The exhibition area is designed to foster high-impact conversations between founders, investors, and enterprise buyers.

With a curated audience of builders and decision-makers, AI+ RenAIssance differentiates itself from larger industry gatherings by emphasizing signal over scale, creating an environment optimized for substantive dialogue and partnership formation.

By taking place immediately before GTC, the summit provides a focused forum for the AI community to align on key themes and technical breakthroughs ahead of one of the year's largest AI and computing conferences. The timing enables global attendees traveling to San Francisco for GTC to engage in deeper, founder-led discussions in a more intimate setting.

Event Details:



Date: March 15, 2026

Location: San Francisco, California

Attendance: 2,000+ AI founders, researchers, builders, and investors

Exhibitors: 30 AI startups

Speakers: 40 leaders from top AI startups and research labs

For the full agenda and speaker lineup, visit:



About AI+

AI+ is the AI founders community dedicated to convening 50,000 of the most ambitious founders, researchers, investors and engineers shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Co-founded by Yuyan Duan and Joshua Sum, AI+ builds high-density, high-signal environments where frontier research, breakout startups, and enterprise AI leaders intersect.

Through curated conferences, community initiatives and strategic go-to-market initiatives with AI companies, AI+ fosters high-signal dialogue, collaboration, and innovation across the global AI ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

...



