Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) securities between February 26, 2025, and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial's results; (iii) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial's overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Nektar should contact the Firm prior to the May 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

