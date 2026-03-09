Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial's results; (iii) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial's overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Nektar should contact the Firm prior to the May 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
