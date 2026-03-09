The Amphixtm AI Infrastructure Platform Launches Ahead Of NVIDIA GTC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The validated, end-to-end AI infrastructure platform delivers a complete pathway from land, power, and connectivity to compute and orchestration

Seattle, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful pilot of its first AI Center of Excellence in Ohio, RAVEL, Strata Expanse, and Available Infrastructure today announced the launch of The Amphix TM AI Infrastructure Platform (Amphix), a modular AI infrastructure solution debuting at 30 U.S. sites.

Amphix provides enterprises with a seamless path from physical site selection to fully operational AI production. By integrating site-ready land, resilient power, cybersecure edge networking, certified compute stacks, and intelligent orchestration software, the platform enables organizations to move from pilot to production with speed, certainty, and scalable flexibility.







RAVEL and Strata Expanse will showcase Amphix for the first time at NVIDIA GTC 2026.



Eliminating AI Infrastructure Fragmentation

Deploying AI at scale has historically required stitching together land acquisition, power procurement, cooling systems, networking, hardware validation, and software orchestration across multiple vendors and environments. Securing power-ready sites near major business hubs, along with low-latency, secure edge connectivity, has only added complexity.

Amphix removes those constraints by aligning physical infrastructure, energy, network, orchestration, and validated AI architectures under a unified, repeatable model.

Built on Strata Expanse's land, power, and cooling infrastructure; connected nationally by Available Infrastructure's SanQtum zero trust network; and managed by RAVEL's intelligent orchestration layer, the platform provides:





Infrastructure-ready land, resilient power, and secure edge networking

Certified compute, storage, cooling, and acceleration stacks

Intelligent, policy-driven, power-aware orchestration

AI Centers of Excellence (COEs) for workload validation

Pre-validated blueprints for physical and compute infrastructure

Flexible scaling without infrastructure with architectural freedom A consistent economic model from Proof-of-Concept (PoC) to AI factory

“By integrating land, power, networking, and validated AI architectures, we're enabling enterprises to build AI factories with confidence from day one,” said Ellen Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer at Strata Expanse.

“A securely connected network of national sites is essential for scalable AI operations” added Daniel Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure.“We're proud to provide this key piece of the puzzle for Amphix.”



Prove Before You Scale

At the core of Amphix is a growing national network of AI Centers of Excellence. These facilities allow enterprises, data centers, and emerging cloud providers to validate AI workloads under real-world power, thermal, and performance conditions before committing capital at scale.

Using the same orchestration and governance framework deployed in production, organizations can reduce technical and financial risk while accelerating time to value.

“The future of AI infrastructure isn't just about GPUs,” said Philippa Carroll, Chief Product Officer at RAVEL.“It's about validated, scalable systems that connect physical capacity to production workloads seamlessly. Amphix delivers certainty across the entire journey.”



Certified Ecosystem & Validated Architectures

Core to Amphix is a growing ecosystem of certified technology and strategic partners. RAVEL and Strata Expanse are pleased to announce that DDN has joined Supermicro with their NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel-powered systems as a certified technology partner within the Amphix ecosystem. In addition, SourceCode, a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next-generation intelligent infrastructure, joins as a strategic implementation partner, supporting deployment and expansion initiatives nationwide.

A new validated solution based on the DDN Enterprise AI HyperPODTM architecture, built on Supermicro, accelerated by NVIDIA AI computing and software platforms, and optimized by RAVEL's Orchestrate AI, will also be available for PoC deployments with validated workloads, such as financial services, life sciences, video surveillance, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) beginning April 1, 2026.



Experience Amphix at NVIDIA GTC 2026

RAVEL and Strata Expanse will formally introduce Amphix and the DDN Enterprise AI HyperPOD, orchestrated by RAVEL at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Meetings can be scheduled in advance here.

About RAVEL

RAVEL is redefining intelligent orchestration for AI operations. Through its Orchestrate AI platform, RAVEL empowers teams to scale innovation, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock the full potential of AI - from research to production. Learn more at

About Strata Expanse

Strata Expanse develops land and delivers the power, cooling, and secure connectivity that enable data center operators to deploy high-performance compute within infrastructure-ready environments at speed and scale. Infrastructure is delivered through the company's Gray Space as a ServiceTM subscription model. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Strata Expanse focuses on energy-first site selection and integrated infrastructure development. Learn more at

About Available Infrastructure

Available Infrastructure offers cybersecure zero trust networking, HPC neocloud infrastructure, and enterprise-grade AI - all private, sovereign, and at the edge. This unique combination supports critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and AI models for agencies, enterprises, institutions, and cloud providers. Available Infrastructure is an IBM Platinum Partner. Learn more at

