AQST Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Misled Investors Regarding Approval of Anaphylm

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that Aquestive was on track to receive approval for the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm by the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date. In contrast, the FDA identified deficiencies with Aquestive's NDA for Anaphylm precluding labeling discussions and post-marketing commitments. For the FDA to grant approval for any NDA, any deficiencies must be remedied, therefore the launch of Anaphylm was delayed, indicating that Aquestive failed to obtain approval for Anaphylm by the PDUFA date.

Plaintiff alleges that on January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency's review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 PDUFA date. On this news, the price of Aquestive's common stock declined over 37%, from a closing market price of $6.21 per share on January 8, 2026, to $3.91 per share on January 9, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.