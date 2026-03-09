BSX Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Boston Scientific Corporation Class Action Lawsuit

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Misled Investors Regarding Projected Revenue

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Boston Scientific's ambition of continuing“to grow our share in the overall EP market” to maintain a growth trajectory at“2x the market” had fallen short of reality; the Company had begun to experience new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific's U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company's growth potential.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 4, 2026, Boston Scientific published a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, including a pertinent disappointment in U.S. EP sales, and issued guidance for fiscal 2026 that fell well below expectations. The Company attributed its results and dismal guidance on a combination of slower than expected market growth alongside increased competition, despite management's previous claims of a“growing” EP business and assertions they“have a very good understanding of what competition we will face and in what time frame.” On this news, the price of Boston Scientific's common stock declined over 17%, from a closing market price of $91.62 per share on February 3, 2026, to $75.50 per share on February 4, 2026.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Boston Scientific Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

