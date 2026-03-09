Eagleview Recognized As An Esri Cornerstone Partner For 20 Years Of Partnership Serving GIS Professionals

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rochester, NY, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview was recognized as a Cornerstone Partner at the 2026 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held March 8-9, 2026, in Palm Springs, California. This acknowledgment was presented to Eagleview for their long-term commitment to Esri and the geographic information system (GIS) community. Cornerstone Partner recognition is given to organizations that have participated in the Esri Partner Network (EPN) for 20 years while demonstrating a consistent focus on helping customers succeed through the adoption of ArcGIS software.

Eagleview has a long history of serving customers across Government, Utilities, Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Real Estate, and numerous other industries. For more than 20 years, Eagleview has invested in its library of billions of imagery assets to scale technological capacity and deliver on the needs of customers. Now with Eagleview, customers can:

  • better manage their physical assets,
  • detect changes in the built environment (new construction, additions, post-storm damage),
  • and reduce the number of in-person site visits.

These advantages help customers to increase clarity, save time and money, and improve efficiency.

“Eagleview is honored to be recognized by Esri, the global leader in GIS software, as a long-standing aerial imagery partner. During that 20 years, Eagleview's ultra high-resolution imagery has been a critical asset to GIS professionals using Esri tools for a huge variety of use cases across industries,” said Patrick Gill, Eagleview's SVP & GM – Commercial Imagery & Data.“We look forward to future decades of working together with Esri to solve more of the world's geospatial problems.”

In addition to Cornerstone Partner recognition, Eagleview also received the Esri Imagery Specialty Badge highlighting the company's continued commitment to driving innovation, quality, and clarity in the Imagery Specialty category.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

