Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

E-Technologies Lab Inc Launches E-Tech Series Lifepo4 Battery For Golf Carts And Mokes


2026-03-09 12:16:04
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- E-Technologies Lab Inc, Florida's leader in high-performance safe batteries, today announced the launch of its innovative E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for golf carts and Mokes. Each kit includes a battery charger, an LCD monitor, and an app.

E-Tech Series lithium batteries are engineered and manufactured in Venice, FL. They are designed as a direct replacement for traditional golf carts and Moke batteries. This new E-Tech Series delivers unmatched power, longevity, and efficiency that elevate the standards for electric golf carts and Mokes everywhere on any course.

In addition to its impressive specs, E-Tech Series Batteries are engineered with the environment in mind. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are safer with an environmentally friendly signature compared to other lithium-ion batteries. With zero emissions and recyclable components, the E-Tech Series is a cleaner, greener choice for all golf carts and Mokes.


About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.

Company Website:

Media Contact:
Nick Engelhorn
Matt Engelhorn

E-Technologies Lab Inc.
contacts/

MENAFN09032026003118003196ID1110837307



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search