E-Technologies Lab Inc Launches E-Tech Series Lifepo4 Battery For Golf Carts And Mokes

E-Technologies Lab Inc, Florida's leader in high-performance safe batteries, today announced the launch of its innovative E-Tech Series LiFePO4 Battery for golf carts and Mokes. Each kit includes a battery charger, an LCD monitor, and an app.

E-Tech Series lithium batteries are engineered and manufactured in Venice, FL. They are designed as a direct replacement for traditional golf carts and Moke batteries. This new E-Tech Series delivers unmatched power, longevity, and efficiency that elevate the standards for electric golf carts and Mokes everywhere on any course.

In addition to its impressive specs, E-Tech Series Batteries are engineered with the environment in mind. Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are safer with an environmentally friendly signature compared to other lithium-ion batteries. With zero emissions and recyclable components, the E-Tech Series is a cleaner, greener choice for all golf carts and Mokes.



About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida's first electric motorsports manufacturer.

