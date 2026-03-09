DEADLINE ALERT For SDM, BRBR, METC, CLEUF: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Smart Digital Group Limited (NASDAQ: SDM )

Class Period: May 5, 2025 – September 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

Shareholders with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR )

Class Period: November 19, 2024 – August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to Defendants' repeated representations, their strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum; (2) instead, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing's supply; (3) Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders; (4) Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC )

Class Period: July 31, 2025 – October 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (OTC: CLEUF )

Class Period: January 22, 2025 – January 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CLEU shares were subject to a pump-and-dump scam; (2) the December 2024 Issuance and the Warrant Exchange Agreement were non-bona fide transactions designed to put CLEU shares in the hands of the Cedric Indictees and their co-conspirators for use in that scam; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

