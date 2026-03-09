Crafting Announces General Availability Of Crafting For Agents And $5.5M Seed Round To Build Infrastructure For AI-Driven Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Mischief and WndrCo, and founded by former Google, Meta, Uber, and Discord leaders, Crafting builds critical infrastructure for the most ambitious AI-first engineering teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crafting today announced the general availability of Crafting for Agents, alongside a $5.5 million seed round led by Mischief, with participation from WndrCo and a group of angel investors including Andy Manoske (CoreWeave), Arash Ferdowsi (former Dropbox), Lenny Rachitsky (Lenny's Newsletter), Gokul Rajaram (former Meta, Square), Merrill Lutsky (Graphite), and other leading technical founders and operators.

Engineering leaders at the forefront are increasingly turning to AI-generated code to scale output and increase velocity. In one recent survey, as much as 42% of code committed is currently AI-generated or assisted, a figure that is expected to increase to 65% by 2027.1 While in many organizations, autonomous agents are opening pull requests, monitoring repositories, and writing production code, validation is not keeping pace. Output has accelerated, and it's merely creating a different slowdown. Enterprise infrastructure is too complex to replicate in a sandbox, so engineers remain a bottleneck before anything can ship.

Crafting is purpose-built for engineers at AI-first companies operating complex, multi-service systems with real data and dependencies, including early customers Faire, Brex, Webflow, Verkada, Persona, and Instabase.

“We started Crafting to alleviate many of the challenges we were experiencing ourselves as engineering leaders at leading AI-first tech companies,” said Sumeet Vaidya, Co-Founder and CEO, Crafting.“The companies scaling fastest right now are the ones removing bottlenecks safely and letting agents operate inside real infrastructure. With Crafting, teams can scale agent output without compromising enterprise-grade security.”

Crafting for Agents allows agents to operate inside production-like environments with access to real dependencies and real data, under the same enterprise security standards as human engineers. Agents write code, test against real infrastructure, see what broke, fix it, iterate, and ship - all within a unified system shared with human engineers.

“Before Crafting, every path we explored was either a point solution or something we had to stitch together ourselves,” said Cheuk-man Kong, Senior Engineering Manager at Faire.“Now, thanks to Crafting, we have scaled our entire agentic stack, enabling on-demand agents with access to internal systems, MCP servers, and cloud resources in a secure and scalable way.”

Crafting for Agents includes Kubernetes interception, multi-service orchestration, hot-swapping services, and automatic failover across regions and cloud providers. Production-like environments are tailored to each customer's real tech stack, enabling velocity and reliability at the same time. This allows engineering teams to focus on the problems unique to their business while maintaining control over complex systems.

Teams using Crafting report:



The ability to ship 25% more pull requests quarter over quarter without growing their teams;

AI-generated code scaling from single digits to 70% in 12 months; Engineers saving 2.5 hours a week on environment setup alone



Additional Quotes

“We're seeing a lot of tooling in this category that puts agents in a sandbox and calls it progress,” said Dustin Moring, General Partner at Mischief.“Crafting takes a different approach with a platform that allows engineers to ship validated code, not just push it to production. That's the real unlock for ambitious engineering organizations that care about secure autonomy.”

“The shift to agentic engineering requires more than incremental tooling,” said Andy Manoske, seed investor in Crafting and Security Product Lead, Coreweave.“It requires a system designed to unify human and agent engineers inside complex, enterprise architecture. Crafting is solving that problem end-to-end.”

“Crafting is the most elegant approach I've seen in unblocking the test/validate/deploy process for large engineering orgs that value velocity without compromising quality,” said ChenLi Wang, general partner at WndrCo.“With the launch of Crafting for Agents, they've brought the same capability to AI-first engineering companies to allow agents to operate safely and effectively inside real enterprise systems.”

Crafting for Agents is now generally available. To learn more visit crafting.

FAQ

What is Crafting?

Crafting is an end-to-end infrastructure platform for agentic engineering. It enables human and AI agents to write, validate, and ship code using production-like environments that reflect real enterprise infrastructure. Crafting is purpose-built for AI-first engineering teams operating complex, multi-service systems.

What is Crafting for Agents?

Crafting for Agents is a platform that allows AI agents to validate code against real production dependencies, including databases, caches, message queues, and third-party services. It provides controlled access to credentials and infrastructure so agents can test and iterate safely under enterprise security standards.

What problem does Crafting solve?

AI-generated code has scaled rapidly across modern engineering organizations, but validation infrastructure has not kept pace. Agents can generate pull requests, but they cannot safely validate changes inside real production systems. Crafting closes that validation gap by enabling agents to operate inside production-like environments tailored to each company's architecture.

How is Crafting different from agent sandboxes?

Agent sandboxes provide isolated environments for code execution, but they do not provide access to real enterprise dependencies. Without access to production-like systems, agents cannot fully validate their changes. Crafting enables controlled autonomy by giving agents scoped, admin-managed access to real infrastructure while maintaining enterprise guardrails.

What does“controlled autonomy” mean?

Controlled autonomy means AI agents can operate meaningfully inside enterprise systems without unrestricted access. Crafting provides scoped credentials, environment-level access controls, auditability, and policy enforcement so agents can validate and ship code without compromising security or compliance standards.

How does Crafting improve developer velocity?

Traditional CI/CD pipelines often run every pull request against the full stack, creating queues and slow feedback loops. Crafting maps a company's topology and spins up only the services relevant to each change. This allows agents and engineers to iterate in parallel, increasing validated pull request throughput without adding headcount.

What types of companies use Crafting?

Crafting is used by AI-first companies operating complex, multi-service architectures, including fintech, digital health, and enterprise SaaS organizations. Customers include Brex, Faire, Webflow, Verkada, Persona, and Instabase.

Does Crafting replace CI/CD?

No. Crafting integrates with existing CI/CD pipelines and modern cloud-native stacks. It enhances validation infrastructure by providing production-like environments that accelerate test and iteration cycles for both human engineers and AI agents.

Is Crafting tied to a specific AI coding agent or cloud provider?

No. Crafting is agent-agnostic, editor-agnostic, and multi-cloud. It supports modern coding agents such as Claude Code, Cursor, Copilot, Codex, Gemini, and internal models, and works across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle without requiring rearchitecture.

Why is agentic engineering important now?

AI agents are increasingly contributing to production code in modern software organizations. As AI-generated code grows, enterprises require infrastructure that supports secure, scalable validation, without slowing teams down. Agentic engineering requires systems that unify human and AI workflows under enterprise-grade controls. Crafting provides that infrastructure layer.

What makes Crafting enterprise-ready?

Crafting supports Kubernetes interception, multi-service orchestration, hot-swapping services, and automatic failover across regions and cloud providers. It is designed for organizations with strict compliance and security requirements and has been adopted by regulated engineering teams.

About Crafting

Crafting builds end-to-end infrastructure for agentic engineering at AI-first companies such as Faire, Brex, Verkada and Instabase. Its platform, Crafting for Agents, enables AI agents and human engineers to write, validate, and ship code inside production-like environments tailored to complex, multi-service enterprise systems. Crafting supports controlled autonomy, multi-cloud resilience, Kubernetes-based orchestration, and integration with modern CI/CD pipelines. The company was founded by former leaders from Google, Meta, Uber, and Discord and is backed by investors Mischief, WndrCo and others. For more information, visit.

1 Sonar State of Code Developer Survey Report, January 2026

