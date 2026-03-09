Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Navan, Inc. (“Navan” Or The“Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVN) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm
On February 23, 2026, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its officers, directors, and underwriters in connection with the IPO, alleging that the Offering Documents were false and misleading and omitted to state that the Company would increase its sales and marketing expenses by 39% just months after the IPO to sustain its revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth.
As a result, Navan's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.
If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Navan's common stock in connection to the IPO, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (... ) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ) at (914)733-7278.
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 24, 2026.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: ...
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
