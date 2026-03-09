REFCOTEC Expands Global Footprint With New Mississippi Warehouse Operations And South American Production Base

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- REFCOTEC, a premier manufacturer of refractory coatings, mold and core adhesives and specialty foundry consumables, announced two major strategic expansions: the opening of warehouse operations in Pachuta, Mississippi, and the establishment of a new production base in Lima, Peru. These moves are designed to streamline logistics in the United States and establish a permanent production footprint in South America.

Strengthening the Southeast U.S. Supply Chain

Effective January 2026, REFCOTEC officially offered new warehouse operations opened in Pachuta, Mississippi. Located at 100 W. Chestnut St., this facility consolidates REFCOTEC products and Mancuso resin systems into a single location for maximum efficiency, offering customers shorter lead times, more competitive freight rates and a simplified procurement process.

Key benefits of the Mississippi hub include:

. Centralized inventory for both REFCOTEC and Mancuso product lines

. Logistics efficiency to ensure competitive shipping rates

. Seamless transition for ordering and invoicing

Expanding Production into South America

Furthering its global reach, REFCOTEC has expanded refractory coating production and commercial operations outside of Lima, Peru. The operation provides locally produced refractory coating systems supported by in-country distribution and technical engagement. These products have demonstrated performance in demanding casting environments, including large-section and high-thermal-load applications where surface integrity and consistency are critical.

By establishing production capacity within South America, REFCOTEC enhances:

. Regional supply reliability

. Reduced lead times

. Technical alignment with local sand systems and operating conditions

. Scalable support for expanding market demand

REFCOTEC continues to grow its sales presence in Peru while expanding the range of products available throughout the region. Additional refractory coatings, mold and core adhesives, and specialty foundry consumables from the company's broader portfolio are being introduced to support long-term market development across South America.

"South America represents an important growth region for REFCOTEC," said Collin DeWood, vice president of sales, REFCOTEC. "Peru is a strong industrial market and a logical operational base. From there, we are positioned to support the broader region with proven products and technical involvement where performance matters."

For additional information, visit .

