HIMS Stock Soars After Novo Nordisk Drops Patent Infringement Lawsuit, Opens Access To Ozempic, Wegovy

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares soared more than 52% in Monday's pre-market trade after Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) dropped its patent infringement lawsuit against the company.

Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers have also teamed up to offer access to Ozempic and Wegovy at the same affordable self-pay prices as other telehealth platforms.

Hims & Hers also stated that it will no longer advertise compounded GLP-1 offerings on its platform or in its marketing. Existing patients will have the opportunity to transition to FDA-approved medicines when their providers determine it clinically appropriate, the company said.

Novo shares were up more than 1% in Monday's pre-market trade, while Hims & Hers shares were up around 48% at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around HIMS stock trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory on the platform.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.