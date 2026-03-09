Ninepoint Files Preliminary Prospectus For Nine New Single-Stock Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada's leading independent investment management firms, today announced the filing of a preliminary prospectus for a new lineup of single-stock ETFs, including additions to its Ninepoint HighShares ETF suite and the introduction of the first Ninepoint CoreShares ETF. A receipt for the preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The new ETFs expand Ninepoint's HighShares lineup with exposure to additional Canadian companies and, for the first time, leading U.S. companies. The additions broaden the suite beyond its original Canadian focus, resulting in investor access to a wider range of companies across sectors including technology, resources and industrials. Ninepoint's HighShares ETFs each seek to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding, on a levered basis, the common stock of a single issuer and (ii) high monthly cash distributions . To support these objectives, each ETF is expected to write covered call options on a portion of the shares it holds, with the proportion of options written varying based on market conditions and the ETF's distribution policy. Ninepoint is also introducing the Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF, which seeks to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding common stock of Constellation Software Inc. and (ii) high monthly cash distributions. The ETF is designed to provide investors with straightforward single-stock exposure through an ETF structure. Both Ninepoint HighShares and CoreShares ETFs will have a management fee of 0.29%, reflecting Ninepoint's commitment to low-cost investing in the single-stock category. "Yield matters, but net return matters more. We are resetting the market standard by offering the lowest management fees in the single-stock category,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners.“Whether investors choose the amplified income of Ninepoint HighShares or the unlevered stability of Ninepoint CoreShares for high-priced stocks like Constellation Software, our lower cost structure ensures they keep more of the monthly income we generate.”

The nine new Ninepoint ETFs include:

ETF Ticker (TSX) Risk Rating Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF CSUC High Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF CSHI High Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF CLHI High Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF KGHI High Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF NVHI High Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF TSHI High Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF PLHI High Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF GOHI High Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF INHI High



All HighShares and CoreShares ETFs will pay monthly income distributions which may be classified as eligible Canadian dividends (if applicable), net income, capital gains and/or return of capital for enhanced tax efficiency compared to interest. The ETFs are also DRIP eligible so investors can automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time.

Each of the ETF securities are expected to be qualified investments for registered plans, including RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs, RESPs, RDSPs and FHSAs, subject to the conditions described in the prospectus.

The ETFs have filed a preliminary prospectus and will not be available for sale until a final prospectus has been receipted by securities regulators.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia

...

646-386-0091

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and Ninepoint CoreShares ETFs (collectively, the“Funds”).

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Funds has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ ( ). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Funds nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.