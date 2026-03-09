Ninepoint Files Preliminary Prospectus For Nine New Single-Stock Etfs
|ETF
|Ticker (TSX)
|Risk Rating
|Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF
|CSUC
|High
|Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF
|CSHI
|High
|Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF
|CLHI
|High
|Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF
|KGHI
|High
|Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF
|NVHI
|High
|Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF
|TSHI
|High
|Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF
|PLHI
|High
|Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF
|GOHI
|High
|Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF
|INHI
|High
All HighShares and CoreShares ETFs will pay monthly income distributions which may be classified as eligible Canadian dividends (if applicable), net income, capital gains and/or return of capital for enhanced tax efficiency compared to interest. The ETFs are also DRIP eligible so investors can automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time.
Each of the ETF securities are expected to be qualified investments for registered plans, including RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs, RESPs, RDSPs and FHSAs, subject to the conditions described in the prospectus.
The ETFs have filed a preliminary prospectus and will not be available for sale until a final prospectus has been receipted by securities regulators.
For more information on the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit .
About Ninepoint Partners LP
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....
Media Inquiries:
Longacre Square Partners
Andy Radia
...
646-386-0091
Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and Ninepoint CoreShares ETFs (collectively, the“Funds”).
A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Funds has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ ( ). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Funds nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.
