Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Topaz Ventures Announces Successful Exit From Visitt And Expands Proptech Investment Platform


2026-03-09 09:46:19
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Topaz Ventures, the proptech-focused venture investment platform affiliated with Topaz Capital Group and administered through AngelList, today announced the successful exit of its investment in Visitt, the AI-driven commercial real estate property operations platform.

The liquidity event follows Visitt's recent $22 million Series B financing, which supports the company's mission to build a unified AI interface for commercial real estate property operations-streamlining maintenance, tenant communication, and operational workflows for property teams globally.

Topaz Ventures participated as an early strategic investor and industry partner, supporting the company's growth alongside institutional venture capital firms and global investors.

Topaz Ventures operates through TopazProp Ventures LP (TPV), a strategic venture investment platform focused on early-stage proptech companies transforming the real estate ecosystem. The platform provides both capital and deep domain expertise to founders building technologies across property operations, asset management, leasing, development, and real estate financial infrastructure.

According to the firm, the fund focuses on Seed+, Series-A, and capital-efficient proptech startups, typically targeting early-stage companies with pre-money valuations in the $15 million to $50 million range and investing alongside leading venture firms and strategic industry partners.

The platform is affiliated with Topaz Capital Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and asset management firm focused on residential communities across high-growth Florida markets.

Investing in the Next Generation of Real Estate Technology
With the successful Visitt exit, Topaz Ventures is expanding its investment pipeline and actively seeking Seed+ and Series-A proptech companies building infrastructure for the next generation of real estate ownership and operations.

The firm's investment focus includes technologies at the intersection of:

Artificial intelligence for property operations

Asset management and portfolio analytics platforms

Construction technology and development infrastructure

Leasing, tenant engagement, and transaction technology

Real estate financial and capital markets infrastructure

Portfolio companies benefit from Topaz's extensive industry relationships and the ability to pilot technologies across a broad network of owners, operators, and developers.

MENAFN09032026003118003196ID1110836801



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search