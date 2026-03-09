Centrak Showcases Next Generation Of AI-Enhanced Location Intelligence Platform At HIMSS 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered insights and platform innovations expand how healthcare organizations use real-time location data to improve safety, streamline operations, and maximize RTLS value

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak, a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare, will debut its next generation of products at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 9–12 in Las Vegas (Booth #3009). CenTrak will demonstrate a connected set of technological innovations across the platform designed to help healthcare organizations translate real-time location data into meaningful insights across staff safety, patient protection, and operational performance.

At HIMSS 2026, attendees will experience live, in-booth demonstrations of Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE)-enabled workflows that mirror real clinical scenarios, from initiating a mobile duress alert using a wearable staff badge or mobile app, to understanding the movement and utilization of critical medical equipment. These demonstrations show how location intelligence goes beyond simply locating items, empowering caregivers to make decisions that improve safety, efficiency, and patient care.

“With CenTrak's latest innovations, such as mobile applications for staff and low-cost, disposable tags for assets, patients, and visitors, healthcare organizations can expand the utility of their RTLS investments while leveraging AI-enhanced reporting to maximize ongoing value and return on adoption,” said Crystal Ryan, Chief Commercial Officer at CenTrak.“We've evolved our ConnectRTplatform to help organizations act on location-driven insights immediately, whether that means responding to a duress event, efficiently managing a fleet of mobile medical equipment, or monitoring a vulnerable patient, without adding complexity to the technology ecosystem. Our goal is to provide a single, comprehensive platform that gives healthcare teams the confidence and clarity they need to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality care.”

Duress RT Mobile App – Enables discreet duress alerts from mobile phones, extending staff protection beyond facility walls to parking lots, courtyards, home health visits, and more.

CenTrak Safety Bracelet – A watch-like RTLS wearable designed for continuous monitoring of high-risk or wandering patients in behavioral health and senior care environments.

AI-Enhanced Assets RT – Leverages AI to analyze data across all assets, uncovering meaningful trends and patterns that help hospitals optimize workflows and reduce inefficiencies. Includes natural language search and reporting to quickly locate devices and extract actionable insights. Next-Generation BLE Sticker Tags – Ultra-thin, economical, and disposable; these tags make it easy to track more items, from phones and tablets to patients and visitors, extending the reach and impact of any RTLS system.

These future-ready updates are designed to continually expand customer value and incorporate the latest RTLS innovations, while maintaining an open platform that enables seamless interoperability with EMR, nurse call, CMMS, and other essential hospital systems.

Join CenTrak at HIMSS 2026 (Booth #3009) in Las Vegas, March 9–12. Experience our newest products firsthand in the in-booth usability lab, get early access to cutting-edge software updates, and explore customized value assessments to understand the potential impact and return on adoption for your organization.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and the 2024 Company of the Year in global healthcare RTLS by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.





