IM Dominator Opens Affiliate Programme For Openclaw Quickstart Launch On Warriorplus

IM Dominator, the digital education brand of Simpletradery Pte Ltd, has opened its affiliate program for OpenClaw Quickstart, a new WarriorPlus product centred on the open-source AI agent platform OpenClaw. Affiliate applications are being accepted through WarriorPlus and by direct contact with the vendor. A five-day early-bird promotional window has been established for the launch period.

OpenClaw, previously distributed under the names Moltbot and ClawdBot, is an open-source autonomous AI agent that operates from a dedicated server or local machine and interfaces with messaging platforms, email clients, calendar services, and marketing tools. The product has attracted sustained organic interest across internet marketing communities, YouTube, and Reddit ahead of the launch.

The OpenClaw Quickstart funnel, listed on WarriorPlus, features a front-end price point of $7.00, with affiliates receiving 100 per cent commission on all front-end sales. The funnel extends to nine additional products, on which affiliates receive a 60 per cent commission rate. The backend reaches a $47.00 price point with the Openclaw Subagent Bundle.

Affiliate Commission Structure