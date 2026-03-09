IM Dominator Opens Affiliate Programme For Openclaw Quickstart Launch On Warriorplus

(MENAFN- GetNews)
"The entry price removes the most common objection before affiliates even need to address it," said Benjamin Hübner, founder of IM Dominator. "A buyer who spends $7 and gets their agent running the same afternoon is a buyer who trusts the upgrade path."Affiliates are invited to promote the newly listed OpenClaw Quickstart funnel, which offers 100 per cent commission on the front-end product and a ten-product backend structure across a five-day early-bird window.
IM Dominator, the digital education brand of Simpletradery Pte Ltd, has opened its affiliate program for OpenClaw Quickstart, a new WarriorPlus product centred on the open-source AI agent platform OpenClaw. Affiliate applications are being accepted through WarriorPlus and by direct contact with the vendor. A five-day early-bird promotional window has been established for the launch period.
OpenClaw, previously distributed under the names Moltbot and ClawdBot, is an open-source autonomous AI agent that operates from a dedicated server or local machine and interfaces with messaging platforms, email clients, calendar services, and marketing tools. The product has attracted sustained organic interest across internet marketing communities, YouTube, and Reddit ahead of the launch.
The OpenClaw Quickstart funnel, listed on WarriorPlus, features a front-end price point of $7.00, with affiliates receiving 100 per cent commission on all front-end sales. The funnel extends to nine additional products, on which affiliates receive a 60 per cent commission rate. The backend reaches a $47.00 price point with the Openclaw Subagent Bundle.
Affiliate Commission Structure
|Product
|Price
|Commission
| Openclaw Quickstart (FE)
| $7.00
| $7.00 - 100%
| Openclaw Advanced (OTO 1)
| $27.00
| $16.20 - 60%
| Openclaw Marketing Skills (DS 1)
| $7.00
| $4.20 - 60%
| OpenClaw Full Skill Set (OTO 2)
| $27.00
| $16.20 - 60%
| Openclaw Inbox Profit Skills
| $19.00
| $11.40 - 60%
| Openclaw Social Traffic Skills
| $19.00
| $11.40 - 60%
| Openclaw Self-Optimisation Skill
| $9.00
| $5.40 - 60%
| Openclaw Subagent Training
| $47.00
| $28.20 - 60%
Affiliates approved before the launch date will receive a promotional swipe kit comprising email copy, subject line variations, and social media templates. Approval requests may be submitted through the WarriorPlus offer page or by contacting Benjamin Hübner.
About IM Dominator/Simpletradery Pte Ltd
IM Dominator is the digital education brand of Simpletradery Pte Ltd, founded by Benjamin Hübner. The company specialises in practical, conversion-focused digital courses and tools built around emerging open-source and AI tools, distributed exclusively via the WarriorPlus marketplace.
