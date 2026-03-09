Redner's Celebrates Launch Of New Mobile App With Five-Store 'Appiness Tour'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New App Designed to Make Life More Rewarding Features Exclusive Deals and Offers; Five Week 'Appiness Tour' Beginning March 10th Will Showcase App While Celebrating Customers and Employees Who Bring the Redner's Story to Life

READING, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redner's Markets today announced that its new mobile app officially launched on March 5th. The new app offers a completely new Redner's mobile experience, with access to exclusive rewards and savings and the ability to collect and redeem gas and grocery points, plus access to grocery delivery and pickup and catering orders.

To mark the launch of the app, Redner's will host a five-store“Appiness Tour,” kicking off at their Douglassville fresh market location on March 10th. During the“Appiness Tour” Redner's leaders will hit the road and host special in-store celebrations at Redner's locations. The five events will feature giveaways, customer spotlights, app demos and more celebrating the people and technology that help make life more rewarding through Redner's.

“For 56 years, Redner's has taken pride in delivering on the needs of our shoppers and our communities,” said Redner's President and CEO Ryan Redner.“This new app marks our increased focus on innovation as we continue that legacy. We're giving busy shoppers the ability to shop in the ways that work best for their families, while offering our loyal customers access to exclusive rewards and savings. I can't wait to show people everything this new app can do.”

About the New Redner's Mobile App

The new Redner's app is a totally new mobile experience purpose-built to make life more rewarding for Redner's customers, offering everything Redner's has to offer with just a few taps. Features of the new app include:



Exclusive Rewards and Savings

Collect and Redeem Gas and Grocery Points Catering, Delivery, Pickup



The app offers benefits and better experiences at all Redner's locations, including Warehouse, Fresh Market, Quick Stop locations. App users also earn 5¢ off per gallon of gas for every $50 spent at Redner's stores. This perk can be redeemed at thousands of partner fuel stations such as Speedway and Sunoco.

Exclusive deals and savings opportunities begin during launch week. Anyone who downloads the app will receive a coupon for a free 24-pack of Redner's spring water. New deals will be unlocked each week – only in the app.

The Redner's mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About the 'Appiness Tour'

To celebrate the app launch, Redner's is hosting an“Appiness Tour” for customers, partners, and members of the media at stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Each tour stop will be an exciting celebration and a chance to learn more about the app and its features. Events will feature customer spotlights, giveaways, and free passed“apps.” Each event will also include app demos and download support.

“We're so excited for this new app, and we're pulling out all the stops to celebrate,” said Redner's Chief Operating Officer Gary M. Redner.“These tour events will be fun celebrations showcasing everything this app can do. And for folks who need a little guidance downloading and using it, we'll have teams on hand to help.”

Tour stops will be at the following Redner's locations:



Douglassville, PA | March 10, 2026 at 10AM

Audubon, PA | March 19, 2026 at 10AM

Allentown, PA (Lehigh Street Location) | March 25, 2026 at 10AM

Bel Air, MD | March 31, 2026 at 10AM Lewes, DE | April 8, 2026 at 10AM



For more information:

Eric B. White

...