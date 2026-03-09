Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASML Reports Transactions Under Its Current Share Buyback Program


2026-03-09 09:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
2-Mar-26 20,728 €1,205.99 €24,997,738
3-Mar-26 21,463 €1,164.88 €25,001,843
4-Mar-26 20,976 €1,191.91 €25,001,429
5-Mar-26 20,838 €1,199.61 €24,997,429
6-Mar-26 21,671 €1,153.60 €24,999,570

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18		 Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
